Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH
PITTSBURGH -- Todd Frazier raised his profile in the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup this year. However, the third baseman hasn’t quite moved the needle when it comes to his national profile.
Despite leading all National League third baseman with 16 home runs, 31 total bases, a .515 slugging percentage and a .860 one-base-plus-slugging percentage, Frazier is not among the top five at the position in the latest National League All-Star team voting.
New York Mets third baseman David Wright is in first place, followed by San Francisco’s Pablo Sandoval, Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, Milwaukee’s Aramis Ramirez and St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter.
“I don’t know if it bothers me,” Frazier said. “I would love to be an All-Star. It’d be a dream come true. You see the voting but there’s not much you can do. I wish I could get all of Ohio and Cincinnati to keep voting and voting. That’s be nice but I know the fans are doing their best.”
Frazier, 28, is having a breakout season in his fourth year in the major leagues after hitting 19 home runs in each of his last two seasons. He is hitting .273 and has a team-high 41 RBIs.
“People have told me that it’s going to click for you and I‘m starting to feel that,” Frazier said. “I never really thought that it could happen. I just went up there with raw power and could get away with a bad swing sometimes and still get a hit. Now, I have a much better idea of what I‘m doing at the plate.”
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 7-3, 4.68 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-1, 3.98 ERA)
--RHP Alfredo Simon became the first National League pitcher to 10 wins Wednesday night. He raised his record to 10-3 in an 11-4 win at Pittsburgh as he allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out five. Simon made 16 starts for Baltimore in 2011 but all 99 of his appearances with the Reds in 2012-13 were in relief. He was given the opportunity to begin the season in the starting rotation because RHP Mat Latos was recovering from elbow and knee surgeries. Simon improved to 7-1 in eight road starts.
--CF Billy Hamilton continued his hot hitting with by going 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. He is 15-for-32 (.469) in his last eight games to raise his batting average to .278. Hamilton needs two stolen bases to become the first Reds rookie to have 30 in a season since Chris Sabo had 46 in 1988.
--LF Ryan Ludwick was rested after starting the previous three games and going 7-for-12. OF Skip Schumaker started in Ludwick’s place and had two hits and three RBIs.
--RHP Homer Bailey will start Thursday in the finale of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. He is 6-1 with a 4.01 ERA in his last nine starts after going 1-2 with a 6.15 ERA in five starts in April. Bailey is 6-1 with a 4.01 ERA in his last nine starts. Bailey is 8-5 with a 4.20 ERA against the Pirates in 17 career starts.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have confidence in myself. I felt I could do a really good job and win a lot of games as a starter. I‘m thankful for the opportunity and am trying to make the most of it.” -- Reds RHP Alfredo Simon after his National League-leading 10th win on Wednesday.
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT
--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.
--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.
--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.
--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.
