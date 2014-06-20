Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Reds’ unreliable bullpen was reliable Thursday. Until the last inning, that is.

Left-handed long man Tony Cingrani worked a scoreless 11th inning, but then walked Pirates catcher Russell Martin with two outs and the bases loaded in the 12th to force in the winning run as the Reds fell 4-3 at Pittsburgh. That was the only run the bullpen allowed in six innings.

The Pirates scored their run off Cingrani with the benefit of only one hit, a one-out single by first baseman Gaby Sanchez, who scored the winning run. Cingrani walked another batter, hit a batter and was called for a balk.

Right-hander Sam LeCure retired the only batter he faced after relieving starter Homer Bailey with two outs in the sixth inning. Right-hander Logan Ondrusek followed with a perfect 1 1/3 innings then left-hander Manny Parra and righty Jonathan Broxton each got two outs. Closer Aroldis Chapman struck out all four batters he faced before giving way to Cingrani at the start of the 11th inning.

The Reds’ relief ERA is 3.97, which ranks 14th among the 15 National League teams. However, manager Bryan Price says he stands behind his bullpen.

“I think we have the right bunch but we’ve really got to pick it up,” Price said. “Inevitably, we need to get more reliability out of our bullpen to feel comfort moving into the second half of the season. If you looked our team and our history, from a personnel standpoint, I couldn’t be happier with who we have here.”

--LF Ryan Ludwick was a late scratch in Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh in 12 innings because of tightness in his lower back but did pinch-hit in the seventh and grounded out. Ludwick has been one of the Reds’ hottest hitters, batting .407 (13-for-32) in June and going 8-for-14 (.571) in his last four games.

--OF Chris Heisey got a start in left field when LF Ryan Ludwick was scratched then went 0-for-5. That dropped Heisey’s batting average to .210.

--2B Brandon Phillips went 0-for-5. That ended his streak of four consecutive two-hit games.

--RHP Homer Bailey did not factor in the decision as he allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Bailey has not beaten the Pirates in six starts since throwing a no-hitter against them on Sept. 28, 2012. Overall, he has won his last four decisions over six starts.

--RHP Mat Latos will make his second start of the season Friday night when he faces visiting Toronto in the opener of a three-game series. Latos came off the disabled list last Saturday after recovering from elbow and knee surgeries and pitched six shutout innings at Milwaukee, though he did not factor in the decision. Latos won his lone career starts against the Blue Jays in 2010 while pitching for the San Diego Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve done that move a million times and they just pick and choose when they call it. And they never give you an explanation.” -- Reds LHP Tony Cingrani on an extra innings balk that proved costly in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

--LF Ryan Ludwick (lower back tightness) was a late scratch June 19 but did pinch-hit. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

