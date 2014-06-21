Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Following 12 seasons and 340 minor league appearances, Jumbo Diaz finally is a big-leaguer.

Diaz was among the final cuts coming out of spring training, but that did little to discourage the 278-pound right-handed reliever who at times considered quitting.

“I’ve been playing for 13 years, fighting to get that call ... you wake up and you’re like, ‘I‘m working hard every day and I don’t get the call,'” Diaz said. “But you have to fight it, because you never know when the call is going to come. I said, ‘If I keep working hard every day and playing hard every day, someday I‘m going to get the call.'”

That call came Friday morning for the 30-year old Diaz who went 2-2 with a 1.35 ERA and converted 18 of 19 save opportunities in 30 appearances at Triple-A. Coming into this year, Diaz went 17-22 with a 2.79 ERA and 87 saves in 310 games. He struck out 406 in 406 1/3 innings.

Diaz made an inauspicious big-league debut on Friday night, allowing home runs by Brett Lawrie and Juan Francisco in the seventh inning.

The Reds still hope Diaz’s promotion will bolster a bullpen which recently has struggled, allowing 10 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings on the most recent road trip. Most importantly, Diaz can help take the innings burden off the club’s beleaguered ‘pen.

“We had a lot of (bullpen) work in that Pittsburgh series,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He can pitch in any role. He’s been used as a closer before.”

While the Reds media guide lists Diaz at a robust 316 pounds, the Dominican native has dropped nearly 40 pounds since last winter. Diaz said eating healthier helped him lose almost 70 pounds in less than two years.

“Last year, I was 330, almost 340 pounds,” Diaz said. “I got down to 278-280. It made me feel better. I‘m throwing the ball very well now. I can throw two innings. I can go back-to-back days easily.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-37

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 6-3, 4.05 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 4-6, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Marshall will undergo surgery Tuesday to debride his left shoulder, removing dead, damaged or infected tissue to help promote healing. It’s another setback for Marshall, who’s had four stints on the disabled list since the start of last season. “There are some issues in there that aren’t going to get better through strengthening and stretching and inflammatory work,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Once he has the surgery, we’ll have a better idea about a course of action.”

--RHP Jumbo Diaz had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. When Diaz pitches he’ll make his major league debut after 12 seasons and 340 minor league appearances. He went 2-2 with a 1.35 ERA and converted 18 of 19 save opportunities in 30 games. “When they sent me to Louisville (out of spring training), they said, ‘Keep working hard. You’ll be part of the team,'” said Diaz. “That’s what I did every day. I‘m excited to get the call.” Diaz made his debut in the seventh inning on Friday, allowing home runs by Brett Lawrie and Juan Francisco.

--LF Ryan Ludwick was scratched from the starting lineup on Thursday but did pinch-hit. He’s expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday. “He was a consideration to start (Friday). He’ll most likely be in there the next two days,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I haven’t had a report saying there’s any issue with (his back), but I haven’t seen Ryan.”

--LHP Tony Cingrani was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday after being given a chance to remain with the big-league club in the bullpen when Mat Latos was reinstated from the disabled list. But Cingrani simply didn’t pitch well enough to earn a spot. “He’s not pounding the strike zone with the regularity we’re used to, and we’d like to see the command get better,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We can get him down there, pitch him every fifth day, get him work in Louisville. We hope that it’s a very short stay.”

--RHP Mat Latos wasn’t sharp on Friday night, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. It was Latos’ second start since coming off the disabled list where he’d been since undergoing offseason elbow and knee surgery. “I couldn’t find the release point on my off-speed stuff,” said Latos. “Then frustration got the best of me. I couldn’t find it on my fastball either. I don’t like taxing the bullpen. I‘m extremely disappointed in myself.”

--RHP Brett Marshall, who strained a tendon in his right middle finger late in spring training, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Fortunately, it’s only one loss. It’s an ugly type of loss. It’s the type of loss that affects everybody. They did a good job. We didn’t extend the lead. We got just the one run after the second. We didn’t create the separation that we needed to win the game. We’ve got to get over it and come back with a counterpunch tomorrow.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a 14-9 loss to Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Ryan Ludwick (lower back tightness) was a late scratch June 19 but did pinch-hit. He is listed day-to-day but is expected to be in the starting lineup June 21.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on June 24 to debride his shoulder.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on June 20.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina