Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- If Carlos Contreras appeared confident while making his major league debut on Saturday, he was. “I don’t give the hitters any credit. I trust my stuff,” the 23-year-old right-handed reliever said Sunday.

Contreras was summoned from Double-A Pensacola on Saturday as an extra arm for the Reds’ beleaguered bullpen. It is a commonly exercised practical joke in baseball to inform a player he has been promoted or demoted and Contreras, who was lying in bed Friday night when he got the call from his manager, Delino DeShields, wasn’t sure what to think.

“I was a little surprised, yes, ‘Oh my gosh, that happened to me?'” Contreras said. “He told me ‘CC, you have to go to Cincinnati tomorrow.’ I‘m like, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

And, Contreras didn’t have long to calm his nerves before getting his first opportunity to pitch with the big-league club. With Cincinnati leading 11-1 after eight innings on Saturday, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native strolled to the mound and retired the Toronto Blue Jays in order.

“Having a big lead, 11-1, helped me trust my stuff,” Contreras said. “That was awesome for me. I was very excited, my first strikeout in the big leagues was Colby Rasmus, he’s a pretty good hitter. I‘m just waiting for them to tell me what I‘m going to do after today. I can’t wait to pitch again.”

Reds manager Bryan Price said on Sunday that the club would carry an extra pitcher, namely Contreras, until they needed an extra position player, which could be early on the next road trip which begins Monday in Chicago.

Price says he has enjoyed watching 30-year old right-hander Jumbo Diaz and Contreras each make their major league debuts this week.

“Seems to be very mature for a young, inexperienced pitcher coming up from Double-A,” Price said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-3, 3.05 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-6, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Marshall will undergo surgery on Tuesday to debride his left shoulder, removing dead, damaged or infected tissue to help promote healing. After four stints on the disabled list since last season, Marshall is maintaining a sense of humor. On Sunday, there was a large orange construction sign hanging at Marshall’s locker “SHOULDER WORK AHEAD.” Marshall purchased the sign himself.

--RHP Carlos Contreras pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his major league debut on Saturday, and did so with a swagger not indicative of his 23-years of age. “I don’t give the hitters any credit. I trust my stuff,” Contreras said on Sunday. The right-handed reliever isn’t sure how long he’ll be in the majors, but will make the most of it. “I can’t wait to pitch again,” he said.

--1B Joey Votto has hit safely in 10 of 11 appearances since coming off the disabled list. Just as importantly for manager Bryan Price is that Votto is able to run the bases and play defense with no issue. Votto is batting .318 with five doubles and nine RBIs since coming off the DL.

--CF Billy Hamilton was given a day off on Sunday, partly because of his inexperience facing Blue Days knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, but mostly to keep Hamilton fresh. “There’s going to be a lot of wear and tear on a center fielder who plays with a lot of energy, steals a lot of bases and covers a lot of ground in center, and he’s 160 pounds,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

--C Devin Mesoraco has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career. He is the first Reds catcher to do so since David Ross in 2006. The club record for catchers in held by Johnny Bench who hit homers in five straight games in 1972.

--RHP Johnny Cueto gave his team just what it needed with eight strong innings in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Cueto allowed just one earned run on seven hits over eight innings. “His delivery held together very well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He attached the strike zone against a good lineup.”

--2B Brandon Phillips left after five innings on Sunday with a bruised right heel. He is day-to-day. He suffered the injury on a backswing. Reds manager Bryan Price said Phillips was quite sore but still reluctant to leave the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”He’s playing very well. “I know he’s not 100 percent. There’s some fatigue and still some tenderness in his knee but it’s something he’s been able to manage to this point.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on 1B Joey Votto.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH

--2B Brandon Phillips (bruised right heel) left after five innings on June 22 with a bruised right heel. He is day-to-day.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he had resumed his throwing program as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on June 24 to debride his shoulder.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker