Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Winning is contagious and the Cincinnati Reds are embracing the momentum as they entered a three-game series on Monday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Reds (38-37) went over the .500 mark for the first time this season with Monday’s 6-1 victory over the Cubs. It was their sixth win in eight games and 15th in their last 23.

They’re 4-0-1 in their last five series and have won three straight as they’ve pushed -- at least temporarily -- to a winning record.

“I think the thing about the baseball season and the ebb and flow of emotions is when you’re playing well, there’s a different energy coming into the clubhouse than when you’re not,” Reds manager Bryan Price said prior to Monday’s series opener. “When you string together wins, there’s always kind of a sensation of anticipating to win.”

But momentum can also work the other way.

“Sometimes when you lose, you lose a few games in a row, you can lose the edge or the anticipation of winning,” Price said. “It actually sounds kind of foolish, but it’s how the human body, the human mind works. It doesn’t take a lot to kind of get knocked off that feeling of anticipation, anticipating wins.”

The Reds came into Monday’s game 8 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee and three behind second-place St. Louis. They’re 18-13 against Central Division rivals and 3-2 so far this season with the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-37

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 7-3, 4.68 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-1, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon saw a strong seven-inning effort turn into a no-decision despite a late Reds rally for a 6-1 victory. Simon allowed one run on five hits, including an Anthony RIzzo homer while walking one and striking out five. He’s now had five quality starts since June 1, going 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA during the streak.

--3B Todd Frazier collected his 300th career RBI in the first inning of Monday’s series opener game with the Cubs as he tripled to the wall in the first inning, scoring CF Billy Hamilton for a 1-0 Reds lead. He leads the team with 17 home runs and is tops among National League third basemen in home runs, slugging percentage (.516), stolen bases (seven) and extra-base hits (32). He tops the major leagues in June with eight homers, his most for any calendar month.

--C Devin Mesoraco is carrying an outsized load for the Cincinnati Reds with a career-best four home runs in four games. The Reds catcher delivered his more impressive blow on Monday -- a grand slam in a five-run ninth as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Monday in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series. “It was amazing, I knew something good was going to happen there,” said CF Billy Hamilton, who had driven in a go-ahead run minutes earlier. “That’s the best I’ve seen him ever. He’s on fire right now.” Mesoraco now has 13 homers for the season.

--2B Brandon Phillips sat out Monday, sidelined with a bruised right heel and is listed as day-to-day by Reds manager Bryan Price. Phillips was hurt on a backswing on Sunday and left after five innings. He was hitting .274 with five home runs and 33 RBIs. Phillips has 699 career RBIs and his next makes him the 12th Reds player with 700. Skip Schumaker started at second in his place.

--RHP Homer Bailey (7-3, 4.68 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season on Tuesday night and seventh all-time against the Cubs. Bailey is 5-1 against Chicago with a 2.56 ERA. He’s 8-2 all-time in 14 appearance against the Cubs and 5-1 at Wrigley Field. The Reds have won in 10 straight Bailey starts against Chicago. He has three wins this season in four appearances, the other was a no-decision outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was amazing, I knew something good was going to happen there. That’s the best I’ve seen him ever. He’s on fire right now.” -- CF Billy Hamilton, after C Devin Mesoraco belted a grand slam in the ninth inning Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (bruised right heel) left after five innings on June 22 with a bruised right heel. He sat out June 23. He is day-to-day.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he had resumed his throwing program as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on June 24 to debride his shoulder.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker