Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The beat goes on for Devin Mesoraco.

The Cincinnati catcher tied a franchise record by homering for the fifth consecutive game, blasting a solo shot to left in the ninth inning Tuesday to trim the final margin in the Reds’ 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Mesoraco extended a hitting streak to seven games.

Mesoraco, who has a career-high 14 home runs, hit a ninth-inning grand slam off Cubs reliever Hector Rondon on Monday to provided insurance runs in a 6-1 Reds victory.

”Before the grand slam, he had two walks and two hit by pitch,“ said Cincinnati manager Bryan Price prior to Tuesday’s game. ”He had been hit with a foul tip in the hand, and he’d been hit in the head with a backswing. He had been beaten up pretty good in that game.

“To come in against a guy -- I don’t think Rondon had given up a home run since the first of August of last season -- that’s pretty good stuff.”

Mesoraco, who was on the disabled list from April 26-May 15 with a strained left hamstring, finished 2-for-4 Tuesday to raise his average to .320.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-7, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey (7-4) was in a great pitchers’ duel with Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta on Tuesday, but a fourth-inning home run by Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo seem to slightly deflate the Reds starter. “Great start, (Bailey) was matching Arrieta really pitch-for-pitch and had really good stuff -- the good velocity, the fastball command, the good hard slider, the split ... and strikeouts early in the game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “But then from the home run on, it wasn’t the same easiness to his execution.”

--C Devin Mesoraco went right to the limit but kept his home run streak alive. Mesoraco tied a franchise record by going deep for a fifth game running, blasting a solo shot to left in the ninth inning to trim the final margin in the Reds’ 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He extended his hitting streak to seven. Mesoraco, who has a career-high 14 home runs, hit a grand slam Monday.

--2B Brandon Phillips did not play for the second day in a row due to a bone bruise on his right heel, but manager Bryan Price felt comfortable enough to allow him to participate in pregame drills. After the drills were shortened by the threat of rain, the Reds opted for a lineup without Phillips.

--LHP Sean Marshall had season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, and he received an infusion of stem cells to facilitate healing. Marshall, who had no decisions and a 7.71 ERA in 15 appearances, was placed on the disabled list with left shoulder strain for the second time this season June 14. “He had a very optimistic feeling that the surgery went well and we could be optimistic about a full recovery,” manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Mat Latos (0-0, 3.86 ERA) starts in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs, and he needs just nine strikeouts to reach 800 for his career. He will make his third start of the season since a season-opening stint on the disabled list to rehab an injured right elbow and left knee. Latos was the victim of a blown save in his last appearance -- a 14-9 Reds loss to Toronto. He gave up five earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking three in 5 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t seen a lot of Arrieta, but he was very, very impressive.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who took a perfect game into the seventh inning Tuesday in Chicago’s 7-3 win over Cincinnati.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (bruised right heel) left the June 22 game, and he sat out June 23-24. He is day-to-day.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he had resumed his throwing program as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker