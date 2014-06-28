Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO --The last time the Cincinnati Reds dipped into the Cuban pitching pool, they came away with arguably the most dynamic reliever in the game, left-hander Aroldis Chapman.

So it should come as no surprise that the Reds are attempting to duplicate their success, signing Cuban right-handed reliever Raisel Iglesias to a seven-year deal worth a reported $27 million.

The obvious question is: How are Chapman and Iglesias going to coexist?

The answer: The Reds are planning to turn the hard-throwing Iglesias into a starter.

The Cuban defector currently is in Haiti, dealing with visa issues. Once that hurdle is cleared, Reds general manager Walt Jocketty said the club would like to send the 24-year-old to the organization’s academy in the Dominican Republic as a transition into American baseball and the American culture.

The Reds tentatively plan to have Iglesias, a former shortstop, at spring training next February. He could be in Cincinnati’s starting rotation as early as Opening Day 2015.

Iglesias, who is listed as 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, pitched 4 ? innings in relief at the World Baseball Classic last year, giving up two runs on three hits.

The Reds currently have two Cubans on their major league roster: Chapman, who is signed through next season, and catcher-first baseman Brayan Pena.

Asked where he saw Iglesias fitting into a starting rotation that already features the likes of Johnny Cueto, Mat Latos, Homer Bailey, Mike Leake and Alfredo Simon, Jocketty told reporters, “Starting pitching depth is a plus to have. The more pitching we get, the deeper we get, the more flexibility it gives us going forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-3, 2.92 ERA) at Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-6, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon will attempt to do Saturday what San Francisco Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner failed to do Friday: add to his impressive win total. And he’ll do it where he’s been at his best this season -- on the road. Simon will take a 7-1 road record and 10-3 overall mark up against the Giants, against whom he will be making his first career start. Unbeaten in June (4-0), Simon has gone 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three career relief appearances.

--RHP Johnny Cueto came within two outs of his fourth complete game Friday in the Reds’ 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. For the second night in a row, Reds manager Bryan Price, a former pitcher himself, elected to err on the side of pulling his starter too early rather than risk dumping a tough situation on his closer, LHP Aroldis Chapman. Up four runs with one out and two on in the ninth, Price went to Chapman, who retired the only two batters he faced, saving Cueto’s eighth win. One reason Price considered keeping Cueto in the game: He had thrown only 106 pitches.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias was signed Friday to a seven-year contract worth a reported $27 million. The Reds are hoping to turn the hard-throwing reliever into a starter, beginning at the organization’s academy in the Dominican Republic once visa issues are resolved. A veteran of the Cuban squad in the World Baseball Classic last spring, Iglesias is expected to join the Reds at spring training next February and is a candidate to make the Opening Day 2015 roster.

--RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Reds’ 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. But neither of his hits went for extra bases, snapping his streak of seven consecutive games with a double, triple or home run. He thus came up two shy of Pete Rose’s club record of nine straight games with at least one extra-base hit in 1966. Bruce considered going for two on a seventh-inning single that was nearly caught by Giants right fielder Hunter Pence on a diving attempt. But when he saw Pence come up cleanly with the hit, Bruce settled for an RBI single that drove in the club’s sixth and final run of the night.

--1B Joey Votto is credited with the Reds’ recent hot streak because it coincides with his return from the disabled list, not because he has posted big numbers. The Reds entered Friday’s game in San Francisco having averaged 5.7 runs in the 16 games since Votto was activated on June 10. That’s a huge increase over their 3.5 average prior to that date. Interestingly, with Votto getting the night off against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, the Reds were right at their average in Friday’s 6-2 win. Votto is expected to return to the lineup for both weekend games against Giants right-handers RHP Matt Cain and RHP Tim Hudson.

--OF Roger Bernadina refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville on Friday and has elected to become a free agent. The Reds had designated Bernadina for assignment last weekend. He hit just .153 with no home runs and five RBIs in 44 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not always going to be Joey (Votto) and Jay (Bruce) and Rocco (Devin Mesoraco) getting the big hits. We have a bunch of good hitters in the lineup.” -- Reds SS Zack Cosart after a 6-2 win over San Francisco on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker