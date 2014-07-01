Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Mat Latos is finding it painful to go home to Petco Park.

The right-hander, who began his major league career with the Padres and was traded to Cincinnati on Dec. 17, 2011, is winless in three starts against the Padres as a member of the Reds after a 1-0 defeat Monday.

All three of those starts came at Petco Park. Despite a 1.35 ERA, Latos is 0-1 with two no decisions in the three games, which the Reds lost by scores of 4-2, 2-1 and 1-0.

In 20 innings against the Padres, Latos has allowed three runs on 11 hits and five walks against 18 strikeouts.

Since returning from the disabled list following surgeries to his right elbow and left knee, Latos is 1-1 in four starts with a 2.45 ERA.

“My velocity is not where I want it yet, but I’ve got a good downhill angle with my pitches,” Latos said.

Monday night’s loss marked only the sixth time since 1914 that the Reds lost a game in which their pitchers allowed only one hit -- and the first time since Sept. 12, 1950, against the Dodgers in Brooklyn.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 6-6, 3.41 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 5-9, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco got farther than any other Red on the bases Monday night. He reached third in the second after being hit by a pitch. He was stranded there when RHP Mat Latos struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning. Mesoraco doubled with one out in the eighth but never advanced. He is 7-for-23 on the current road trip.

--RHP Mat Latos got the 800th strikeout of his career in the sixth inning Monday night when he fanned Padres PH Jake Goebbert. Latos is the second pitcher born in the year 1987 or later to reach 800 career strikeouts. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who was born in 1988, reached 800 strikeouts in 2012.

--3B Todd Frazier finished June tied for the National League homer lead with eight. He went 1-for-3 Monday night but was doubled off first in the opening inning after drawing a walk. Frazier went too far on a drive to right-center by Joey Votto and didn’t get back ahead of the throw from Padres CF Cameron Maybin.

--CF Billy Hamilton singled leading off the first Monday night, and he was gunned down trying to steal second, the 12th time in 46 attempts that Hamilton was caught. He then struck out in each of his last three plate appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t say I‘m a tough-luck pitcher. I made one mistake walking the leadoff hitter. It’s on me. One run will do it.” -- RHP Mat Latos, who took the loss Monday as the Reds fell 1-0 to the San Diego Padres.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker