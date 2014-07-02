Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Cincinnati Reds’ bench is becoming a cause for concern.

Unlike most National League teams, Cincinnati is going with a four-man bench and an eight-man bullpen. And the bullpen is another worry for manager Bryan Price.

Cincinnati’s relief corps has a 4.26 ERA, which is the second-worst in the National League -- and the reason why Price goes with eight in the bullpen. However, Reds relievers have worked the fewest innings in the National League due to the strength of the rotation.

Four Reds relievers pitched Tuesday night gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings during Cincinnati’s 8-2 loss to the San Diego Padres.

The heavy bullpen means the Reds can carry only four position reserves, including backup catcher Brayan Pena, who can’t be used in most games because he is insurance should anything happen to Devin Mesoraco.

So that leaves three useable bench players -- infielder Ramon Santiago and two outfielders.

On Tuesday, Price said right-handed pitcher Mike Leake probably would be used as an emergency pinch hitter if needed in an extra-inning game. Still, the Reds could be looking for both relief and bench help if they are in contention for a postseason berth near the end of July.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 8-5, 1.88 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-8, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco hit his 15th homer of the season Tuesday night. That is the most by a Reds catcher since David Ross hit 17 in 2007. Mesoraco has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

--LHP Manny Parra needed one pitch to get out of the sixth inning and call it a night Tuesday. He entered the game with Jake Goebbert on first and two out. He threw a ball to Seth Smith, and Goebbert was thrown out trying to steal second.

--CF Billy Hamilton went 2-for-5 with a double and his 35th steal Tuesday. He is 14-for-41 (.341) on the Reds’ road trip.

--RF Jay Bruce is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games in San Diego. In those contests, he stranded four runners in scoring position. Bruce is 0-for-11 over the past three games after collecting multiple hits in each of the four previous games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know they have not been a robust offense to this point so far this year, but they did some good things by battling and putting some balls in play with two strikes. When we made a mistake, they were able to find some grass in the outfield.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, on the San Diego Padres, who scored an 8-2 win over the Reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker