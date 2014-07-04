Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- It was not a happy flight home by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night after being swept by the San Diego Padres at the end of a 10-game road trip.

The Reds were 6-1 after two stops of a 10-game trip and fresh from a four-game sweep of the National League West-leading Giants as they arrived in San Diego to face the Padres, who were 12 games below .500, hitting .213 for the season and coming off a June that saw them post the lowest major league team batting average for a month (.171 in June) since 1920 while averaging 2.2 runs per game.

The Padres swept all three games. On Monday night, they won 1-0 despite getting only one hit against Mat Latos. On Tuesday, they got their season high of 16 hits in an 8-2 win. And Wednesday afternoon, they won 3-0.

In three losses, the Reds were out-scored 12-2 and shutout twice.

”Frustrating in general in that we came in here playing really well and came out losing three straight,“ said Reds manager Bryan Price. ”We had a chance to make up some ground on Milwaukee and St. Louis and we weren’t able to take advantage of it.

“Anybody who is a fan of the Reds is going to be more than simply disappointed in this series. It was a missed opportunity. You have to be resilient in the baseball season. But it hurts, it hurts quite a bit to have this opportunity to come in ... and to not be able to take a game or two in the series is frustrating.”

Said Tuesday night’s losing pitcher (and San Diego County native) Mike Leake: “This place always plays us tough. That’s not an excuse for us, but they always seem to play us tough, close games. The Padres are tough even though their record is not all that great. They have some scrappy guys on that team.”

The Reds finished with a 1-5 record against the Padres this season and are 15-20 lifetime at Petco Park.

RECORD: 43-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse (9-2, 3.08 ERA) at Reds RHP Alfredo Simon (10-3, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton was named the National League Rookie of the Month for June. He hit .327 in June and ranked first among National League rookies in steals (14), runs scored (18), hits (36) and doubles (six) while tying for the lead in home runs (three) while ranking second in RBIs (18).

--RHP Johnny Cueto gave up three runs to the Padres on one, first-inning single Wednesday. That is the third-highest total of earned runs that Cueto has allowed in a game this season. Over his previous four starts, Cueto had gone 3-0 (and the Reds 4-0) with a 1.59 ERA.

--1B Todd Frazier got two of the Reds three hits off Padres RHP Tyson Ross on Wednesday to finish 4-for-11 in the series and 15-for-42 (.357) for the series. Frazier is hitting .331 (42-for-127) since May 30.

--1B Joey Votto missed Wednesday’s game to rest the left knee strain that sent him to the disable list in May. He pinch-hit in the eighth and flew out to right to end a 2-for-8 series and 5-for-29, one-RBI road trip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anybody who is a fan of the Reds is going to be more than simply disappointed in this series. It was a missed opportunity. You have to be resilient in the baseball season. But it hurts, it hurts quite a bit to have this opportunity to come in ... and to not be able to take a game or two in the series is frustrating.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after the Padres completed a sweep of his team Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker