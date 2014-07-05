Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Bryan Price is more than halfway through his debut season as Cincinnati Reds manager and at times it’s been a bumpy ride. But as the club approaches the All-Star break, Cincinnati is above .500 and in contention for a postseason spot, despite beginning the season with eight players on the disabled list and battling inconsistency offensively.

“The communication’s been great,” said Reds right fielder Jay Bruce of Price, who served as the club’s pitching coach the previous four seasons. “We’re all on the same page. Bryan’s very intelligent, very progressive. Not just going to sit around and let things happen.”

When he was hired, Price spoke often about holding players accountable and putting team achievement above individual stats. While he lets hitting coach Dale Long handle the offense, Price remains one of the best pitching minds in the game, as evidenced by his starting rotation which is among the best in the National League, ranking third with a 3.27 ERA.

Price was asked Friday how he would assess his performance to this point. His response was predictable but poignant.

“You know what? I’ll leave that up for other people to judge,” Price said. “Certainly, there’s been a newness and excitement about it. There was the need for us to focus on some things that weren’t being focused on in the past as far as making sure that our team is the No. 1 most important thing here. Sometimes ...it can be very challenging to put the team in front of personal performance and statistical stuff.”

Price passed a stern managerial test after his club blew an eight-run lead and lost 14-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 20 but managed to shake off that historic collapse and win eight of the next 12.

“He’s also had to deal with a lot of injuries,” says Bruce. “The plan we had going into spring training isn’t the one we’ve had pretty much all year. I look forward to turning it into a great year for him. We accept where we are right now but we’re not satisfied with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 5-5, 4.10 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 8-4, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton, developed for his speed, hit his fifth home run on Friday night, one shy of his professional high, and made a leaping catch in center. “I’ll do anything for these guys including run into a wall,” said Hamilton. “The wall don’t bother me. You have to be fearless. I knew I was going to hit the wall, but I was focused on catching the ball first.”

--1B Joey Votto’s value to the club is evident in its 14-8 record and increased offensive production since he returned from the disabled list on June 9. However, Votto is hitting just .263 with no homers, seven doubles and 10 RBIs while still dealing with the effects of a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee. “I wish it wasn’t a talking point,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s not 100 percent. He’s not going to be a 100 percent. We’re having to extract everything we can out of him. He’s out there giving us everything he has.”

--RHP Alfredo Simon is inching closer to a career-high in innings pitched with nearly three months remaining in the season. Simon, who has pitched primarily out of the bullpen the past two seasons, was moved into the starting rotation to replace Mat Latos out of spring training. “He’s (33) years old, he’s been pitching a lot,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Simon who’s career-high in innings is 115 2/3 in 2011 with Baltimore. “At this point in time I don’t believe it’s going to be a concern.” Simon pitched 7 1/3 innings on Friday.

--3B Todd Frazier has made his case for a spot on the National League All-Star team, leading all NL third basemen in home runs, slugging percentage, stolen bases, and extra-base hits. His teammates agree. “He’s been the best player on our team all year, arguably if not definitely the best third baseman in the National League,” said RF Jay Bruce. “Couldn’t be more deserving in my opinion.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto will start one of the games during Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs, but it’s not certain which one. “I know his numbers in the daytime are outstanding,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “There are certain things we’ll look at it to make the decision, but we haven’t made one yet.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll do anything for these guys, including run into a wall. The wall don’t bother me. You have to be fearless. I knew I was going to hit the wall, but I was focused on catching the ball first.” -- Reds CF Billy Hamilton, after a 4-2 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker