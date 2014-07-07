Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Bryan Price knows that he’s been walking a roster tightrope -- and he might be coming to the end of it.

The first-year Reds manager has been working with a four-man bench -- one player short by normal major league standards -- since June 21, when right-handed relief pitcher Carlos Contreras was called up from Double-A Pensacola to shore up an overworked bullpen. Since then, the bullpen has barely stirred as the Reds’ starters have gone deep into games, but Price still has been able to avoid running out of position players.

The current 10-day, 11-game homestand -- which includes Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs -- makes it virtually impossible for Price to stick with a four-man bench.

“We’re kind of in that position now where we’re coming into that doubleheader,” he said before Sunday’s game. “I think we have to get to that doubleheader date and see where we’re best served, if having the eight bullpen guys is more important than having the five bench players. I think we have a couple of days to assess where we’re best suited going into that doubleheader. Based on what happens (Sunday and Monday) will largely dictate our roster for Tuesday and moving forward. We haven’t been over-exposed with the four-man bench since we’ve had it. That being said, of course we’ll have that point in time where we’ll wish we had that fifth bench player. That’s just the inevitability of the season.”

Further complicating Price’s muddled roster is the day-to-day status of first baseman Joey Votto, who continues to struggle with the left knee that sent him to the disabled list from May 21 through June 9. He plainly is in pain, but he remains active, though he did not start Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee.

“We knew the process when we initially put Joey on the disabled list, that when we got him back we weren’t going to be able to get him to 100 percent over the course of the regular season,” Price said. “So we decided to do some strengthening exercises and really work on getting the inflammation and a lot of the soreness out of there, and we accomplished that to a certain degree, but we knew we couldn’t get to 100 percent. So I think certain days are better than others.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 5-8, 4.99 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 6-7, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday. Cueto is second in the NL in ERA and strikeouts, first in innings pitched and opponents’ batting average and tied for first with three complete games.

--C Devin Mesoraco was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday. “To be picked by (Cardinals manager) Mike (Matheny), it’s extra special for me because he knows what he’s looking for in catchers. He knows who belongs and who doesn’t as far as catchers go with him being as good of a catcher and leader back there as he was. I think that definitely means a lot,” Mesoraco said.

--3B Todd Frazier was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday. Frazier leads all NL third basemen in homers, slugging percentage, stolen bases and extra-base hits.

--1B Joey Votto was hitting .250 with eight doubles and 11 RBIs in 23 games since coming off the disabled list. He hasn’t hit a home run since May 10, when he hit the second of two on back-to-back days against Colorado at Great American Ball Park.

--C Brayan Pena was placed on the paternity list on Sunday following the birth of his daughter, Isabella, in Florida. Manager Bryan Price agreed that the day off came at a good time for the banged-up Pena, who was scratched from the Reds’ original starting lineup on Saturday. “Yeah, it actually is good,” Price said. “We wanted to give him a couple of days off, and he’ll get that now for sure.”

--C Tucker Barnhart was recalled from Triple-A Louisville for his third tour of duty this season with Cincinnati. He replaces C Brayan Pena, who was placed on the paternity list on Sunday.

--INF Ramon Santiago has his first home run of the season negated by replay review Sunday. Santiago, who started at third base as Todd Frazier shifted over to first to fill in for Joey Votto, hit a fly ball to deep right field that Logan Schafer had a shot at catching until an adult man with a glove leaned out from the front row and tried to catch. He knocked the ball away, and Santiago scampered around the bases for what he thought would be his first homer since last Aug. 13 for Detroit against Kansas City. Instead, crew chief Jerry Meals sought a review, which overturned the original call of home run.

--RF Jay Bruce snapped a career-worst 0-for-26 slump with a two-run home run in the eighth inning that snapped a 2-2 tie and gave Cincinnati a 4-2 win over Milwaukee. The homer off left-hander Will Smith was Bruce’s 48th over the last five seasons against southpaws, the most of any batter in the major leagues -- from either side of the plate. “The ironic thing is that that stat was up on the scoreboard when he hit it,” Price said. “For that reason, I always have optimism when he’s up there. I didn’t feel like that was a bad matchup for us.”

--LHP Aroldis Chapman, who was named to the national League All-Star team on Sunday, wasn’t available to pitch on Sunday after tweaking a hamstring in the outfield before the game, manager Bryan Price said after the game. Price was hopeful that Chapman, who leads the Reds with 17 saves, would be available on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ironic thing is that that stat was up on the scoreboard when he hit it. For that reason, I always have optimism when he’s up there. I didn’t feel like that was a bad matchup for us.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price on left-handed batting RF Jay Bruce hitting a homer off a lefty in a 4-2 win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (hamstring) wasn’t available to pitch July 6. He is day-to-day.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena (paternity list)

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker