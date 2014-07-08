Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- First baseman Joey Votto’s status remains in limbo, and Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price displayed some creativity in filling his spot at first base on Monday.

Right fielder Jay Bruce, who never before played first professionally but was taking ground balls there since Votto’s first stint on the disabled list, started at first in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

“My main goal is helping this team win, and I‘m trying to do that every day,” said Bruce, who consulted with Votto for tips on playing first. “Until I was 16, I played it exclusively. It feels like I’ve played it before, but I’ve gone on record too as saying this is the major leagues -- the best players in the world. I‘m sure it’s going to be a little quicker. I have confidence in myself and my ability to play anywhere on the field they need me to.”

Bruce committed an error on a hard-hit grounder by Anthony Rizzo, scoring a run, but he also made a couple of decent plays on balls down the line. Bruce’s left-handed bat is valuable regardless of position, and the 27-year-old Texan hit a two-run home run Monday night in the Reds’ 9-3 win over the Cubs.

While Skip Schumaker filled in admirably for Bruce in right field Monday with an outfield assist, taking Bruce out of right field removes the Reds’ top defensive arm. Further complicating matters for Price is the fact that catcher Brayan Pena, who started 13 games at first base this season, is on the paternity list until Tuesday and the Reds do not have a big-league-ready first baseman in the organization. Votto had an MRI exam Monday, and Price said the club was waiting for the results before deciding whether to place him on the disabled list.

Votto, the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player, is hitting .250 with eight doubles and 11 RBIs in 23 games since coming off the disabled list. He hasn’t hit a home run since May 10, when he hit the second of two on back-to-back days against Colorado at Great American Ball Park.

“It got to a certain point where he was able to play on it, but we weren’t able to maintain the strength and eliminate the majority of the soreness,” Price said. “It’s weaker and getting more and more uncomfortable to play with. It was getting very difficult for him to compete. We’re just verifying that the situation hasn’t gotten worse. We certainly don’t want to regress. We felt the need to look at it much deeper than we had to this point.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 7-6, 4.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 8-6, 1.99 ERA); Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, major league debut) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Holmberg will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. Holmberg, 22, is 0-4 with a 5.28 ERA in 10 starts for Louisville this season. He made one previous major league appearance, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings in a start for the Diamondbacks last year. He was acquired last December in a three-team trade that sent C Ryan Hanigan to Tampa Bay.

--RF Jay Bruce played first base for the first time in his professional career Monday night with mostly positive results. Bruce made a couple of nice fielding plays on hard grounders down the line, but he also committed an error on Anthony Rizzo’s grounder, allowing the tying run to score. Bruce was filling in for injured Joey Votto. Bruce hit a two-run home run in the seventh. “It was very, very stressful,” Bruce said. “Hopefully that will lessen. It’s something I don’t want to prolong. Hopefully we get Joey back healthy. But if I‘m going to play first base, I want to be good at it. I’ll do what I need to do to help the team win.”

--1B Joey Votto had a MRI exam Monday to determine the status of his nagging quad injury, the same one that resulted in a stint on the disabled list earlier this season. Votto’s value to the club is evident in its increased offensive production since he returned from the disabled list June 9. However, Votto is hitting just .250 with no homers, eight doubles and 11 RBI is 23 games since returning from a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee.

--RHP Johnny Cueto, fresh off being named to the National League All-Star team, will start game one of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs. Cueto’s daytime ERA of 1.15 leads the major leagues.

--RHP Mike Leake made just one noteworthy mistake Monday night: a two-run home run by Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo on the first pitch with two outs in the seventh. Leake gave up nine hits and three runs (two earned) with just one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first-batter-of-the-inning management wasn’t a strength tonight, but pitching with runners on base was. He really did a good job. (Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo’s homer) took a little sweetness out of the outing for him, but he gave us a chance to win, and we were able to extend the lead and put it away.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Mike Leake, who pitched the Reds to a 9-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (sore left quadriceps) didn’t play July 6-7. He had a MRI exam July 7 to determine the extent of the injury and determine if a stint on the disabled list is necessary. The Reds were awaiting the results of the test.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (sore right hamstring) wasn’t available to pitch July 6, but he was available July 7.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21 but was still a long way from a rehab stint.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena (paternity list)

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker