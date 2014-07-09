Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- With Joey Votto on the disabled list with a left distal quad strain for the second time this season, Reds manager Bryan Price was left to consider his options at first base. With no experienced and/or major league ready first baseman on the roster or in the minors, Price has to get creative.

“I don’t want to create a black hole over there,” Price said. “I’d like to make that a position where we can kind of rotate people through.”

For now, Price will use third baseman Todd Frazier, catcher Brayan Pena, and right fielder Jay Bruce to play the position. Bruce made his professional debut at first base Monday night and, although he committed one fielding error, he did make a couple of decent plays on hard grounders down the line. He started at first base again in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Pena, who made 12 starts at first base during Votto’s first stint on the DL, will be the primary option while catchers Devin Mesoraco and rookie Tucker Barnhart rotate behind the plate.

“At this point in time, that’s probably the big three,” said Price of Pena, Frazier and Bruce. “That doesn’t mean you won’t see a bunch of outfielders over there taking grounders.”

Left fielder Ryan Ludwick said he’s willing to chip in.

“I told them I’ve got a first base mitt coming,” Ludwick said. “Obviously, we’re kind of in a bind right now -- a lot of parts or pieces that need to be put in different areas because of certain pieces, and I‘m willing to do it.”

Votto, who in 2012 signed a 10-year, $225 million contract extension through 2023, was batting .250 with eight doubles, no homers and 11 RBIs since coming off the disabled list on June 10.

Among the minor league options at first base is Donald Lutz, although he’s batting just .220 at Triple-A Louisville. Price said Neftali Soto, who’s batting .336 at Louisville, is a viable candidate.

With the nonwaiver trade deadline looming on July 31, Price wouldn’t rule out acquiring first-base help via a trade.

“We’ll see how things unfold over the next couple weeks,” Price said. “It’s a talking point. We don’t have a lot of true first basemen. But we’re going to make some over the course of the remainder of the year it looks like.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-42

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 11-3, 2.78 ERA) vs. Cubs (RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-1, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto was placed on the 15-day disabled list for a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee for the second time this season. Votto was hitting just .250 with no homers, eight doubles and 11 RBIs is 23 games since returning from the DL. “It’s the same injury that’s exacerbated,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “There’s definitely more soreness, so it’s just not something that he’s going to be able to play on. Our plan of attack will be to do everything we can to get him back. It’s probably not a 15-day issue.”

. --C Tucker Barnhart will remain with the big-league club and share duties behind the plate with catcher Devin Mesoraco while catcher Brayan Pena fills in for Joey Votto at first base. Barnhart batted just .107 in his first 10 games, but he’s proven adept defensively. “He’s going to be a part of this organization for years. He’s a major league ready catcher,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

--C Brayan Pena returned from the paternity list on Tuesday following the birth of his daughter, Isabella. Pena’s return comes at a good time for the Reds, since he’s going to be one of the club’s primary options at first base while Joey Votto recovers from a left distal quad strain. Pena, who’s batting .256 with three homers and 15 RBIs, said of fatherhood: “It’s a game-changer.” Pena revealed he has a tender forearm but expects to play Wednesday.

--INF Jack Hannahan finally is taking the next step in his rehab. Following several setbacks, Hannahan began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dayton on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a RBI double as the Dragons’ DH. He’s been on the 60-day DL since March 30 after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. Hannahan is a valuable utility player who could help while first baseman Joey Votto is on the disabled list.

--RF Jay Bruce, a left-handed batter, continues to bash left-handed pitching at an uncanny rate. Bruce now has 50 home runs against left handers the past five seasons, most in the major leagues. He homered in three consecutive games including Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. All three homers were against southpaws.

--LHP David Holmberg made just his second major league start on Tuesday night and allowed five earned runs on seven hits, including three home runs in just 2 2/3 innings. “He wasn’t real sharp,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He was 50/50 balls and strikes, which isn’t going to get it done. We all know organizationally that he’s a better pitcher than his line score today.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if I’ve been involved as a manager in a more exciting game.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on the Reds rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (left distal quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab stint with Class A Dayton on July 8.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

LHP David Holmberg

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker