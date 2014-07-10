Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The term “selflessness” has been bantered about the Reds’ clubhouse this week.

In the wake of first baseman Joey Votto’s second stint on the disabled list, right fielder Jay Bruce volunteered to join third baseman Todd Frazier and catcher Brayan Pena in the rotation of part-time first basemen. Even left fielder Ryan Ludwick has acquired a first baseman’s glove.

Skip Schumaker, a seven-year major league veteran, said having individuals willing to step out of their comfort zone for the betterment of the team is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It shows what kind of team we have here,” Schumaker said. “You’re talking about a guy (Bruce) that has a big-time future in this game in right field willing to take a bullet for us and play first. It’s not an easy task. It’s been huge. And, he looks pretty good over there.”

Despite beginning the season with eight players on the disabled list, and now with Votto out for an indefinite amount of time, the Reds have climbed back into the National League Central race, trailing the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by just 2 1/2 games. After beating Chicago 4-1 on Wednesday, the Reds (49-42) have won five straight and are a season-high seven games above .500.

“I expected this at Game 1 of the season,” Schumaker said. “This is where we should’ve been all along. We’ve had some injuries. We like our team. I‘m not the least bit surprised that we’re in the hunt.”

The Reds’ mettle will further be tested after second baseman Brandon Phillips (sprained thumb) and center fielder Billy Hamilton (hamstring) left the game Wednesday with injuries.

“It sends a great message,” manager Bryan Price said of his club’s unselfishness. “We want everyone on the club to attach themselves to that philosophy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-42

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 8-5, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse and a valuable commodity off the bench, batting .341 since June 15 while hitting in 23 of his 33 starts. Schumaker has played LF, CF, RF and 2B. “You just have to stay ready,” Schumaker said. “Injuries are going to happen. It’s the nature of the game. The good teams I’ve been on have had deep benches.”

--INF Jack Hannahan finally is taking the next step in his rehab. Following several setbacks, Hannahan began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Dragons’ designated hitter. Reds manager Bryan Price said Hannahan’s rehab is being accelerated so he can get at-bats as a DH before moving to first base and third base. “We want him to be an option for us,” Price said.

--3B Todd Frazier, a National League All-Star and Home Derby participant, was given just his second day off this season on Wednesday. Frazier had started 89 of 90 games, batting .289 with a team-leading 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

--2B Brandon Phillips injured his left wrist making a diving attempt at Anthony Rizzo’s ground ball in the eighth inning on Wednesday. X-rays were negative. “We’ll do our due diligence,” manager Bryan Price said. “Sprains can be worse than breaks.” Wednesday was Phillips’ 26th multi-hit game.

--CF Billy Hamilton’s RBI triple ignited a three-run fifth-inning rally on Wednesday. He left the game in the seventh with a tight left hamstring. Hamilton said it’s an injury that has nagged him since spring training and flared up a couple days ago. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

--RHP Alfredo Simon (12-3) assumed the National League lead in victories with six strong innings on Wednesday. Simon allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks, striking out eight, over a season-high 119 pitches. Simon’s pitch count was elevated in the early innings but he recovered to retire 13 straight in one stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It shows what kind of team we have here. You’re talking about a guy (Jay Bruce) that has a big-time future in this game in right field willing to take a bullet for us and play first. It’s not an easy task. It’s been huge. And, he looks pretty good over there.” -- INF/OF Skip Schumaker, on OF Jay Bruce filling in for injured 1B Joey Votto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (left thumb) left the game in the eighth inning on July 9. X-rays were negative and he’s day-to-day.

--CF Billy Hamilton (left hamstring) left the game in the seventh inning on July 9 and is day-to-day.

--1B Joey Votto (left distal quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab stint with Class A Dayton on July 8.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

LHP David Holmberg

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker