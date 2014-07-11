Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds didn’t quite make it to the All-Star break without suffering yet another significant injury.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb while making a diving stop in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s win over the Chicago Cubs. On Friday, he’ll undergo surgery to repair the injury. His estimated recovery time is six weeks.

“It is a big blow,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Brandon is a big two-way player. He has hit in the middle of the order most of the year. Defensively, he has been spectacular. It is a blow but we’ll weather it.”

In addition to being a Gold Glove second baseman known for making plays few others in baseball can, Phillips also was hitting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.

The Reds recalled utility man Kristopher Negron from Triple-A prior to Thursday’s game for added bench depth.

“We’re a little banged up,” said Reds utility man Skip Schumaker. “You look at the ticker and guys are getting hurt. It is a 162 game season over 180 days. We have to grind it out.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Jeff Locke, 2-1, 3.08 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 2-1, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Kristopher Negron’s contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. He provides some versatility off the bench with 2B Brandon Phillips and CF Billy Hamilton nursing injuries. “He had a really outstanding spring but started slow at Louisville,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Negron, who is batting .269 at Triple-A. “Had a nice season.”

--RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after compiling a 2.08 ERA in three appearances with one earned run and two hits allowed in 4 1/3 innings. “I was very happy with what he brought to the table,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s got three quality pitches. Good to know we have something to look forward to if we have any setbacks with our bullpen.”

--RHP Logan Ondrusek threw two scoreless innings in Tuesday’s walk-off win and has a 2.70 ERA in his last 14 appearances. “I think that last game can be a boost to his confidence that he’s an important piece to what we’re doing here,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “There’s some untapped potential there. I think he has a chance to be outstanding.”

--2B Brandon Phillips will have surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. Phillips suffered the injury while making a diving stop in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game.

“It is a big blow,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Brandon is a big two-way player. He has hit in the middle of the order most of the year. Defensively, he has been spectacular. It is a blow but we’ll weather it.” In addition to being a Gold Glove second baseman, Phillips also is batting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.

--CF Billy Hamilton is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday’s game with a tight left hamstring. Hamilton said it’s an injury that has nagged him since spring training. “It’s just going to be a day-to-day deal,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “When they evaluated him yesterday they didn’t find any significant deficits. He’ll get treatment today. We’ll see what he can and can’t do. Hopefully he’ll be good to go tomorrow.” Hamilton pinch-hit in Thursday’s game.

--RHP Brett Marshall was designated for assignment on Thursday. Marshall was in line to make the major league roster out of spring training before he suffered a strained tendon in his right middle finger in his last appearance. Marshall went 0-5 with a 10.97 ERA in seven appearances at Triple-A Louisville since being reinstated from the 60-day DL.

--RHP Homer Bailey allowed three runs on two hits in five innings before leaving Thursday’s game in the sixth with pain in the patellar tendon in his right knee. He was diagnosed with a strained right knee and is expected to make his next start which is after the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was a lot of testosterone on the field. That is the way baseball is. We hit (Cubs 1B Anthony) Rizzo, certainly unintentional. (Reds SS Zack) Cozart got hit in the hand. Certainly that was unintentional. (LHP Aroldis) Chapman had the ball get away from him up and in and things got a little testy. It’s baseball.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price said after a 6-4 extra-innings loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (left thumb) left the game in the eighth inning July 9. He will have surgery July 11 to repair torn ligaments and miss about six weeks.

--CF Billy Hamilton (left hamstring) left the game in the seventh inning July 9. He pinch-hit July 10 and remains day-to-day.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right knee) left the July 10 game in the sixth inning with strained right knee. He’s expected to make his next start following the All-Star break.

--1B Joey Votto (left distal quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab stint with Class A Dayton on July 8.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker