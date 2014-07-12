Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Skip Schumaker doesn’t want to hear that “it’s time for someone to step up” in the wake of the Reds’ rash of injuries, most recently second baseman Brandon Phillips who had surgery on Friday to repair torn ligaments in his left thumb. In fact, that is among Schumaker’s least favorite phrases.

“I hate the term,” said Schumaker, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Friday. “I feel like that’s the reason you got here. You’re in the big leagues because you stepped up your whole career. You wouldn’t be here unless you’re stepping up. That’s what you should be doing anyway.”

To this point, the Reds have managed to hold serve after beginning the season with eight players on the disabled and now are without first baseman Joey Votto for an indefinite amount of time and second baseman Brandon Phillips for six weeks. Still, Cincinnati has climbed to within 2 1/2 games of first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central and is in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.

“There have been contributions from everybody,” said Price. “Our Reds support system, the fans, the organization, wants us to go out there and win on a regular basis. We’re committed to that, no matter what hand we’re dealt. I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment the players have shown with no excuses.”

Schumaker experienced concussion symptoms the day after crashing into the right-field wall attempting to make a catch in the 12th-inning of Thursday’s loss.

“Injuries are part of the game,” said Schumaker. “If you play the game hard, you’re going to get hurt. (Cardinals catcher) Yadi (Molina) made a hustle play, and got hurt. Brandon made a hustle play, and got hurt.”

Cincinnati received good news on a couple injury fronts. Center fielder Billy Hamilton’s tight hamstring which caused him to miss one start, was back in the lineup Friday. Homer Bailey, who left Thursday’s game with a right knee sprain, is expected to make his next start after the All-Star break.

On Friday, right hander Mat Latos left his start after five innings with lower back spasms.

“We’ve dodged some bullets,” Price said. “And a couple bullets hit us.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-9, 3.10 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-7, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips underwent surgery on Friday to repair torn ligaments in his left thumb. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list and is expected to miss six weeks. “Sounds like it went as well as it could possibly go, and it wasn’t any more extensive than we anticipated,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Phillips’ surgery. Phillips is batting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.

--RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and recalled on Friday. He compiled a 2.08 ERA in three appearances with one earned run and two hits allowed in 4 1/3 innings. Reds manager Bryan Price has raved about Contreras since he was recalled from Double-A on June 21. On Friday, Contreras pitched two innings, gave up a run, and struck out four.

--RHP Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday for his third stint with the Reds this season. Partch has allowed one hit in 4 1/3 innings over three appearances with three walks and three strikeouts. Partch provides an extra bullpen extra arm coming off Thursday’s 12-inning game. Partch earned his first career victory in Friday night’s win.

--CF Billy Hamilton returned to the starting lineup on Friday with a vengeance after missing one start with a tight hamstring. Hamilton, who leads all National League rookies in RBIs, runs, extra-base hits, doubles, triples, and stolen bases, went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Friday.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Friday after crashing into the right-field wall attempting to catch Luis Valbuena’s triple in the 12th inning on Thursday. “I felt like played an NFL game,” Schumaker said. “In that situation with two outs, you don’t care where the fence is, you want to catch it.” Schumaker is among the candidates to fill in for Brandon Phillips at second base.

--C Tucker Barnhart was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. He’s batting .152 with one home run in 12 games this season. Barnhart gives the Reds some added organizational depth behind the plate.

--INF/OF Donald Lutz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday when INF/OF Skip Schumaker was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Lutz is batting .284 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 55 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He hit .154 in seven games with the Reds this season, but delivered a pinch-hit single in the seventh Friday.

--RHP Mat Latos left Friday night’s game with lower back spasms. “Felt like somebody stuck a knife in my back,” he said. Latos left after five innings after twice being visited at the mound by trainers. He allowed three earned runs, including a pair of home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was among our least used players. Not only is he playing well, he’s stepped up offensively, which is what we needed.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price on 2B Ramon Santiago stepping up in a win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker (concussion) was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on July 11.

--RHP Mat Latos (back) left the July 11 game with low back spasms.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained right knee) left the July 10 game in the sixth inning. He is expected to make his next start following the All-Star break.

--1B Joey Votto (left distal quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.

