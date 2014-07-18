Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds are in the thick of the National League Central race, which is where they expected to be at this point in the season when spring training began. But the Reds’ path to contention has been littered with landmines.

Bryan Price’s debut season as Reds manager began with eight players on the disabled list, and that total has since ballooned to 13 players with a combined 16 stints on the DL. The Reds will begin the proverbial second half of the season without second baseman Brandon Phillips (thumb) and first baseman Joey Votto (quad).

“Doesn’t surprise me that we’re in the hunt,” said veteran utility man Skip Schumaker. “We like our team. Our manager’s been great about putting guys in the right spot. Guys are going to get hurt, it’s part of the game.”

The rash of injuries has tested Price’s theme in spring training, which was to play more selfless and be willing to sacrifice personal stats for the betterment of the team. The club has executed well in that philosophy. Case in point -- right fielder Jay Bruce’s willingness to pick up a first baseman’s glove and fill in for Votto.

“That was a theme coming into spring training, and I think some of the players would’ve admitted that it was one of our Achilles’ heels in recent year, playing a bit selfishly,” said Price. “The injuries are brutal. That being said, it’s created a sense of unity with this team. That’s served us well, collectively.”

Cincinnati (51-44) headed into the All-Star break having won 16 of 23 games to get within 1.5 games of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the Central. Climbing back from being a season-low 8.5 games out of first on June 20 required contributions from nearly everyone on the roster.

There have been some pleasant surprises as well. Everyone expected center fielder Billy Hamilton to burn up the base paths, which he’s done, leading all NL rookies in stolen bases. But few thought Hamilton also would bat .283 with five homers, 38 RBIs and a .419 slugging percentage through 89 games. He’s also adapted so seamlessly to playing center field every day.

One of the club’s most significant injuries coming out of spring training was that of right hander Mat Latos, who had offseason elbow and knee surgeries and didn’t return until mid-June. Taking Latos’ spot in the rotation was middle-relief specialist Alfredo Simon, who responded with an All-Star caliber season, going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 18 starts and a career-high 116 2/3 innings.

Catcher Devin Mesoraco overcame a pair of stints on the disabled list to earn a spot on the NL All-Star team. Mesoraco’s 16 homers are the most for a Reds catcher since David Ross had 17 in 2007. Mesoraco tied a club record by homering in five straight appearances in June.

Fortunately for Cincinnati, right hander Johnny Cueto isn’t among those injured. After having three separate stints on the DL last season, Cueto has been healthy and largely dominant, going 10-6 with a 2.13 ERA in 20 starts with 141 strikeouts and 35 walks in 143 2/3 innings to earn an All-Star nod.

Closer Aroldis Chapman provided the feel-good story of the season, recovering from being struck in the forehead by a line drive in spring training and recording 21 saves since May 10 while striking out at least one batter in 40 straight appearances, a major league record for relievers.

Cincinnati’s strengths are pitching and defense, which has carried them through some rough periods the first three months. Reds starters rank second in the National League with a 3.30 ERA. Their .989 fielding percentage and 39 errors are the best in baseball, and something the club will rely on in the second half.

The Reds have held serve amid all the injuries and the clubhouse remains confident in this team’s potential to reach the postseason for a fourth straight year.

“We’ve got some big guns down, but I think we’re in a good place team-wise,” said third baseman Todd Frazier, a first-time NL All-Star after hitting 19 homers with 53 RBIs in 94 games. “We understand our situation. I think it brings us a little closer. That’s the kind of team we have.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-44

STREAK: Won one

FIRST-HALF MVP: CF Billy Hamilton, 3B Todd Frazier and RHP Johnny Cueto had strong first halves, but it is hard to fathom where the Reds would be without RHP Alfredo Simon, who moved into the rotation out of spring training while RHP Mat Latos recovered from offseason knee and elbow surgery. Simon is tied for the National League lead with 12 victories and has amassed career highs in starts and innings. Six of Simon’s victories followed Cincinnati losses. Simon remained in the rotation even after Latos returned in mid-June.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: B-minus -- The grade might be lower for a team that was 8 1/2 games out on June 20 after expecting to contend this season. That is, until you examine what the Reds endured to get where they are. Considering the fact that Cincinnati began the season with eight players on the disabled list and now is without 1B Joey Votto and 2B Brandon Phillips, first-year manager Bryan Price is doing an admirable job getting his players to buy into his philosophy of unselfish play. The Reds pitch and play defense as well as any team in the league. They will need to avoid the occasional bullpen meltdown and inconsistency on offense to remain in the race.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: The Reds will go as far as their starting pitching takes them. Collectively, the starters need to remain healthy and productive, but RHP Johnny Cueto is the club’s ace, and he will be expected to shoulder that burden. Cincinnati needs Cueto to be dominant every fifth day. That wasn’t a problem in the first half. Cueto allowed more than two earned runs in just four of his 20 starts, and he allowed more than three earned runs in just two outings.

BUY OR SELL: The Reds could be buyers at the trade deadline, possibly looking to acquire an outfielder to give them more flexibility while playing without 2B Brandon Phillips and 1B Joey Votto out for an indefinite period due to injuries. RF Jay Bruce is among those who filled in for Votto at first, which necessitated playing Skip Schumaker in right. With Phillips also out, Schumaker could be called upon to play second. Manager Bryan Price must decide where to weaken the team’s defense the least.

INJURY STATUS: Cincinnati began the season with eight players on the disabled list. The Reds will start the second half without two stars, 2B Brandon Phillips (torn thumb ligament) and 1B Joey Votto (strained left quad), and they could be without veteran UT Skip Schumaker, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after colliding with the right field wall attempting a catch on July 10. The Reds have had 13 players make 16 appearances on the DL this season.

TOP PROSPECT: Particularly with the bullpen struggling at times this season, manager Bryan Price is thankful to have RHP Carlos Contreras. The 23-year-old Dominican raised eyebrows when he was first promoted from Double-A on June 21 and declared, “I don’t give the hitters any credit. I trust my stuff.” In four major league appearances since, Contreras has a 2.84 ERA with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He could be a valuable arm down the stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Probably not to over-critique my decisions. You see all these guys with white hair in their 40s and 50s. I‘m well on my way, but trying to keep the dark tint as long as possible. Even as a pitching coach, self-persecution is something you try not to do. I want to live a nice, long healthy life.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, when asked what he’s learned during his first 95 games as manager.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (lower back spasms) left the July 11 game due to the ailment. The club feels he should be able to make his next scheduled start.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained right knee) left the July 10 game due to the ailment. He is expected to make his next start following the All-Star break.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 11.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz