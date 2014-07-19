Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Before this season, Brayan Pena had made four career starts at first base. When the season ends, he will have at least five times that amount, if not more, while Cincinnati waits for Joey Votto’s return from the disabled list.

Pena made his 18th start at first base on Friday, and he had a game to remember in a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He hit a pair of solo home runs -- his first career multi-homer game -- as he continued to take advantage of increased playing time from manager Bryan Price.

Pena’s home runs were typical of a left-handed hitter at Yankee Stadium as both were high-arcing shots to right field. The home runs also continued Pena’s recent upward trend; he is 10-for-33 in his last 11 appearances.

The home runs snapped a stretch of 136 at-bats without one, dating back to May 4 at Milwaukee. It also marked Pena’s first home runs on the road since Aug. 11 at Yankee Stadium with the Detroit Tigers.

“It is one of those things where you are just trying to do whatever it takes,” Pena said. “You are just trying to help your team to win. Bryan gave me an opportunity to be in the lineup today; I just did not want to let my team down.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-3, 2.70 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon, who began the season as Cincinnati’s fifth starter while Mat Latos was sidelined, developed into an All-Star. He will make his career-high 19th start Saturday against the Yankees and is tied for the league lead with 12 wins, fifth in ERA and fourth in opponent batting average (.219). Simon, who takes a career-high six-game winning streak into Saturday, has a 2.47 ERA in his past eight starts. Simon also has dominated in road games, going 7-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 10 starts.

--INF Skip Schumaker was hoping to be activated from the seven-day DL on Friday but could not get through the necessary concussion tests. Besides dealing with a concussion, Schumaker is contending with a shoulder issue.

--RHP Mat Latos’ lower back spasms did not cause any pain Friday when he threw a bullpen session. He left a July 11 game due to the ailment but is expected to make his next start Monday at Milwaukee.

--RHP Homer Bailey’s strained right knee did not give him any difficulties during Friday’s bullpen session. He left a July 10 game against the Chicago Cubs due to the slight strain but is expected to make his next start Tuesday at Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just were not able to get enough going against him and were not able to get his pitch count up, were not able to put any heat on him to get into more of the middle relief type pitching.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, on New York Yankees starter David Phelps after Friday’s 4-3 loss.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (lower back spasms) left the July 11 game due to the ailment. Latos had a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to be ready for his next start, July 21 at Milwaukee.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained right knee) left the July 10 game due to the ailment. He threw a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to make his next start, July 22 in Milwaukee.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 11. The Reds were hoping to activate Schumaker on July 19, but he did not get through the concussion tests successfully.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8 and was 4-for-12 in four games before moving up to Class AAA Louisville, where he began his assignment July 17.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz