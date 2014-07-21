Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Johnny Cueto’s first start after the All-Star break produced a somewhat respectable final line of two runs and five hits although the distance of five innings was lacking.

Along the way, it also led to 112 pitches to 23 hitters. Among those hitters, 12 came up with men on base so in theory the damage could have been more for Cueto.

Cueto was unable to get to the seventh inning because of that. It marked the sixth time in 21 starts that he did not get past the sixth inning.

“I think he can be a little more pitch efficient,” manager Bryan Price said. “There are sometimes when you have a little bit more room in the zone, you are obviously going to be in better counts and find quicker outs, that being said, you still have to manage the game with a tighter strike zone. And he can live in the strike zone; he is not a guy that needs either an expanded plate or a generous strike zone, he is a guy that is very good at living in the strike zone and getting quick outs.”

It was the second straight outing that Cueto threw 112 pitches in six innings. A week ago, he improved to 10-6 by allowing three runs and five hits in a 6-3 win over the Pirates.

“I felt really strong today,” Cueto said through a translator. “I would have kept going even with the amount of pitches I had. I felt strongly that I could have gone back; the manager makes the decision and he said you have a lot of pitches, you need to come out and he took me out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 2-1, 2.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 10-6, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos will make his seventh start after being activated from the disabled list. He left his start on July 11 against Pittsburgh with low back spasms but had a bullpen session over the weekend and will be able to make the start. So far, Latos has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his starts, though he gave up four runs and three hits in five innings in his last start.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 42nd straight appearance with at least one strikeout and that is the longest strikeout streak by a reliever in major league history. He has 87 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. As for why he was used in the bottom of the ninth in a tie game, manager Bryan Price thought a potential encounter with New York DH Carlos Beltran would have been favorable.

--LHP Manny Parra struck out two in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss at New York and has not allowed a run in his last 18 appearances. Since May 25, he has pitched 8 2/3 innings and Sunday marked his 25th outing that was less than an inning. Parra’s next scoreless appearance will equal the career high he set June 11-July 28, 2013.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker was activated from the seven-day concussion list before the game and had two hits, though he was caught stealing in the eighth. The Reds had cleared him but did not get final approval from Major League Baseball and the Players Association until Sunday. Schumaker initially was concussed slamming into the right-field wall at Great American Ball Park on July 10.

--1B Todd Frazier hit his career-high 20th home run and has homered in three of his last five games. With several family and friends from his native New Jersey, Frazier finished 3-for-12 in the series.

--OF Jay Bruce went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday. It extended his slump to 2-for-25 over his last seven games since July 9.

--INF Neftali Soto was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before the game. He made two pinch-hit appearances in his second stint with the club and has made 19 appearances overall for the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The wind brought it back a little bit, just one of those things. I thought I was under it and I was not. By the time the ball was coming down, it was already too late so, I made a mistake, turned my body the wrong way and one of those things where I should have caught it.” -- 1B Todd Frazier, after Yankees C Brian McCann’s blooped fly ball to short right field fell between Frazier and RF Jay Bruce, giving the Yankees their second walkoff win of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 11. He was activated July 20.

--RHP Mat Latos (lower back spasms) left the July 11 game due to the ailment. Latos had a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to be ready for his next start, July 21 at Milwaukee.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained right knee) left the July 10 game due to the ailment. He threw a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to make his next start, July 22 in Milwaukee.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8 and was 4-for-12 in four games before moving up to Triple-A Louisville, where he began his assignment July 17.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz