Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Heading into the break, the Cincinnati Reds’ playoff hopes got a significant boost, winning eight of their last 11 -- including two of three from National League Central-leading Milwaukee, which dropped 11 of its last 13.

That left the Reds just 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers when the second half began, but since then, Cincinnati has been swept by the Yankees and lost its fourth in a row Monday, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Brewers in Milwaukee, leaving the Reds in fourth place and 3 1/2 games back.

“The guys are playing hard, just not playing terribly well right now,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Not a whole lot of things we’ve done terribly well since we came back from the All-Star break, unfortunately.”

Center fielder Billy Hamilton has struggled since the break. He went 0-for-12 against the Yankees but had two hits Monday, including his sixth home run of the season -- and fourth in 11 games against Milwaukee.

”I still feel comfortable right now, and it’s all good, Hamilton said before his Monday performance. “I had a bad series. Everybody is going to have a bad series. You’re not going to be good every series. Stuff happens.”

As the NL Central race tightens up, the Reds and Brewers will face off eight more times -- including three games at home in the penultimate series of the season.

“This is a short stretch; this is four games, Price said. ”This is four games coming off an outstanding June and July. This is four games. We can’t implode because we haven’t played terribly well in four games.

“We’ve matched up well with the Brewers, we’re an outstanding defensive club, we know how to play the game, we’re very good situationally with the offense and we’ve had very good pitching. For four games, we haven‘t. We haven’t done of much of any of that. We’ve got to turn it around and we’ve got to start tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-48

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 2-1, 2.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 10-6, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ramon Santiago went 0-for-4 Monday, snapping his eight-game hitting streak. Santiago was 13-for-37 (.481) during the streak with four doubles and five RBIs. In 12 July games, Santiago is batting .333.

--CF Billy Hamilton hit his sixth home run of the season Monday, a solo shot off Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta to lead off the sixth inning. His last four home runs have come against Milwaukee.

--INF Khristopher Negron hit his second home run of the season Monday, a solo shot off Brewers lefty Will Smith. It was the first pinch hit nome run of Negron’s career.

--OF Jay Bruce was not in the Reds’ lineup Monday after going 0-for-11 in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees over the weekend. Manager Bryan Price said Bruce was available to pinch-hit, if necessary, and will return to the lineup Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to turn it around, and we’ve got to start tomorrow.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after his team’s fourth straight loss on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained right knee) left the July 10 game due to the ailment. He threw a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to make his next start July 22.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8 and was 4-for-12 in four games before moving up to Triple-A Louisville, where he began his assignment July 17.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz