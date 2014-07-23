Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH
MILWAUKEE -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said he plans to stick with a 13-man pitching staff for the time being, with the hope that an extra reliever will keep his bullpen fresh.
“That’s simply a way of making sure we stay strong and not overtaxed in our bullpen or rotation,” Price said. “We don’t have a ton of significant options in our system that are on the (40-man) roster.”
The Reds have some promising offensive talent at Triple-A Louisville, but to add some of those players to the big league bench, Cincinnati would have to move others off the 40-man roster.
“Those guys that are on the (40-man) roster, can they help us in a more significant way by playing?” Price said. “Or can we expect them to thrive as bench players that start once in seven to 10 games and get a small handful of pinch-hitting opportunities? I don’t know if we have that guy in the system right now.”
Cincinnati had to make a move Tuesday before losing 4-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds shelved right-hander Logan Ondrusek, who hadn’t seen action since July 12 due to a strained right shoulder, and recalled righty Curtis Partch from Louisville.
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost five
NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-8, 3.63 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 10-4, 3.16 ERA)
--RHP Logan Ondrusek was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder. Ondrusek had not appeared in a game since July 12, when he struck out two in a scoreless inning against Pittsburgh, and he battled soreness since. In 29 appearances this season, Ondrusek has a 4.31 ERA, and he allowed six of 19 inherited runners to score. Because the move was backdated to July 13, Ondrusek is eligible to return Monday.
--RHP Curtis Partch was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Louisville. This is Partch’s third stint with Cincinnati this season. He previously appeared in four games and allowed no runs in 5 1/3 innings. In 29 appearances for Louisville, Partch is 2-1 with a 5.71 ERA and three saves.
--SS Zack Cozart underwent X-rays on his right hand after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning Tuesday. The X-rays came back negative, and Cozart is listed as day-to-day.
--RHP Homer Bailey, who left his previous start due to a strained right knee, posted a quality start Tuesday in a no-decision at Milwaukee. He gave up three runs in six innings.
--RF Jay Bruce snapped an 0-for-16 slump Tuesday with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Bruce is 9-for-62 (.145) this month with three home runs and 11 RBIs.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just kind of a weird game, losing on four solo shots. What did they have -- six hits? What can you do? The pitches, the ones that I gave up, I thought were pretty damn decent pitches, they were just a little bottom of the zone, caught maybe a little bit of the plate more than I wanted. But out-of-the-zone pitches, they went out there and got them. This park, the ball flies a little bit once it gets up in the air.” -- RHP Homer Bailey, after the Reds’ 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT
--SS Zack Cozart (sore right) left the July 22 game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.
--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He was shut down from throwing until at least July 25, when he will be re-evaluated.
--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.
--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21.
--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8 and was 4-for-12 in four games before moving up to Triple-A Louisville, where he began his assignment July 17.
--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.
--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.
RHP Johnny Cueto
RHP Homer Bailey
RHP Mike Leake
RHP Alfredo Simon
RHP Mat Latos
LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)
RHP Jonathan Broxton
RHP J.J. Hoover
RHP Sam LeCure
RHP Curtis Partch
LHP Manny Parra
RHP Jumbo Diaz
RHP Carlos Contreras
Devin Mesoraco
1B/C Brayan Pena
2B Ramon Santiago
SS Zack Cozart
3B Todd Frazier
INF Kristopher Negron
INF/OF Skip Schumaker
LF Ryan Ludwick
CF Billy Hamilton
RF Jay Bruce
OF Chris Heisey
INF/OF Donald Lutz