Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said he plans to stick with a 13-man pitching staff for the time being, with the hope that an extra reliever will keep his bullpen fresh.

“That’s simply a way of making sure we stay strong and not overtaxed in our bullpen or rotation,” Price said. “We don’t have a ton of significant options in our system that are on the (40-man) roster.”

The Reds have some promising offensive talent at Triple-A Louisville, but to add some of those players to the big league bench, Cincinnati would have to move others off the 40-man roster.

“Those guys that are on the (40-man) roster, can they help us in a more significant way by playing?” Price said. “Or can we expect them to thrive as bench players that start once in seven to 10 games and get a small handful of pinch-hitting opportunities? I don’t know if we have that guy in the system right now.”

Cincinnati had to make a move Tuesday before losing 4-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds shelved right-hander Logan Ondrusek, who hadn’t seen action since July 12 due to a strained right shoulder, and recalled righty Curtis Partch from Louisville.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-49

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-8, 3.63 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 10-4, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Logan Ondrusek was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder. Ondrusek had not appeared in a game since July 12, when he struck out two in a scoreless inning against Pittsburgh, and he battled soreness since. In 29 appearances this season, Ondrusek has a 4.31 ERA, and he allowed six of 19 inherited runners to score. Because the move was backdated to July 13, Ondrusek is eligible to return Monday.

--RHP Curtis Partch was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Louisville. This is Partch’s third stint with Cincinnati this season. He previously appeared in four games and allowed no runs in 5 1/3 innings. In 29 appearances for Louisville, Partch is 2-1 with a 5.71 ERA and three saves.

--SS Zack Cozart underwent X-rays on his right hand after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning Tuesday. The X-rays came back negative, and Cozart is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Homer Bailey, who left his previous start due to a strained right knee, posted a quality start Tuesday in a no-decision at Milwaukee. He gave up three runs in six innings.

--RF Jay Bruce snapped an 0-for-16 slump Tuesday with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Bruce is 9-for-62 (.145) this month with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just kind of a weird game, losing on four solo shots. What did they have -- six hits? What can you do? The pitches, the ones that I gave up, I thought were pretty damn decent pitches, they were just a little bottom of the zone, caught maybe a little bit of the plate more than I wanted. But out-of-the-zone pitches, they went out there and got them. This park, the ball flies a little bit once it gets up in the air.” -- RHP Homer Bailey, after the Reds’ 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (sore right) left the July 22 game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He was shut down from throwing until at least July 25, when he will be re-evaluated.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8 and was 4-for-12 in four games before moving up to Triple-A Louisville, where he began his assignment July 17.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Curtis Partch

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz