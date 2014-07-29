Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Whether it’s stepping in to play first base or shifting spots in the batting order, Reds right fielder Jay Bruce is willing to step outside the box for the betterment of the team. On Monday, Bruce batted second for the first time since 2011.

“I‘m employee No. 32,” Bruce said. “I do what I‘m told. The place where I hit in the batting order doesn’t matter to me. It’s better than not being in there. Where I hit in the order doesn’t affect me mentally. I‘m a baseball player. You hit where you hit.”

Reds manager Bryan Price wouldn’t call it a “shake up”, but clearly his club needs a shift in direction when it comes to scoring runs. With two key cogs -- second baseman Brandon Phillips and first baseman Joey Votto -- on the disabled list, Cincinnati is struggling to find continuity on offense.

“Just trying to do some things ... to see if there’s a better recipe for success right now offensively,” said Price. “We’re going to come around. We’re just trying to create some different opportunities for different guys to (do) some things offensively.”

Bruce said it was possible he’d see more fastballs hitting behind speedy leadoff man Billy Hamilton. Bruce has had success in the two-hole, batting .296 in 25 appearances there with five homers, 17 RBIs and a .389 on-base percentage.

At this point, Bruce is open to anything after batting 3-for-28 (.107) with one RBI since the All-Star break. Collectively, the Reds hit .178 and .096 with runners in scoring position while losing eight of nine after break.

The struggles continued for Bruce and the Reds on Monday night. Bruce went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a pair of walks and the Reds went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in a 2-1, 15-inning loss to Arizona.

“I think it’s no secret that, personally, I’ve been struggling and as a team we haven’t been doing too well, so shaking it up can’t hurt,” said Bruce.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 1-7, 5.72 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-9, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jay Bruce batted second for the first time since 2011 on Monday. “Just trying to do some things ... to see if there’s a better recipe for success right now offensively,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. It was Bruce’s 26th career appearance in the two-hole. He batted .269 with five homers, five doubles, and 17 RBIs. He went 0-for-4 with three Ks and two walks on Monday.

--RHP Homer Bailey induced 13 ground-ball outs in eight innings on Monday, including the seventh, when Arizona had runners on first and third with one out but SS Nick Ahmed grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning. Bailey retired the D-backs in order in the second, third, sixth and eighth innings. He gave up five hits while walking one and striking out three.

--C Devin Mesoraco hit his 17th home run on Monday night, just his third homer in July. The 17 homers are the most by a Reds catcher since David Ross matched that total in 2007.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman reached 104 mph on his fastball and 101-103 on several others during the ninth inning on Monday, while striking out three batters to extend his major league record strikeout streak to 44 straight appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve just got to be better than we’ve been with runners in scoring position. I can’t be critical of the effort, but we’re not producing. The tide will turn. It’s just frustrating.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and he will be out until at least late August.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He likely will undergo Tommy John surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz