Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MIAMI -- The Cincinnati Reds have made the playoffs three of the past four years, but their good fortune may be running out as they are in fifth place in the wild-card standings, 3.5 games out.

Keep in mind, last season’s one-and-done postseason appearance -- a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates -- cost manager Dusty Baker his job.

New boss and first-time manager Bryan Price, the team’s former pitching coach, may not even make the playoffs this season, although injuries to sluggers Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips give him a plausible excuse.

Pitching hasn’t been much of a problem. The Reds are sixth in the National League in team ERA (3.39), third in quality starts (71) and sixth in saves (32). They also lead the National League in batting average allowed (.233).

Price, 52, has had a tougher time with his offense. The Reds rank 13th in the NL in on-base-plus-slugging percentage and runs scored.

There’s still time for the Reds to move up the standings, and their next nine games will all be played in Ohio -- four straight at the Cleveland Indians, three home games against the Marlins and two home games vs. the Boston Red Sox.

It’s getting late, and this would be a fine time for the Reds -- who just won three of four from the Marlins -- to make a move if they are to be taken seriously as a playoff contender.

RECORD: 56-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-6, 2.84 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 11-6, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon will make his career-high 22nd start of the season Monday at Cleveland. Simon, a first-time All-Star this season, has already established career highs in wins (12), quality starts (17) and strikeouts (84). Before this season, Simon, 33, had just 17 career wins since breaking in to the big leagues in 2008. As for his career record against the Indians, Simon is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in six appearances, including just one start.

--RHP Mike Leake pitched well Sunday against the Marlins, allowing three hits and one run in six innings. His only issue was his control -- he allowed a season-high four walks and reached 102 pitches quickly. Still, Leake (9-9) evened his record overall and improved to 3-0 in his career against the Marlins.

--CF Billy Hamilton, who had two hits, stole one base and scored three runs Sunday, is the only Reds player who has not been moved around in the batting order this season. He hit leadoff in all 107 games he has played. Hamilton, 23, was the Reds’ second-round draft pick in 2009. He made his big-league debut last September, and he now ranks second in the National League with 43 steals, making him a strong candidate for NL Rookie of the Year.

--INF Jake Elmore, who was claimed off waivers from the A’s and sent to the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville on Saturday, has a couple of interesting distinctions to his credit. Last year with the Houston Astros, he became just the 14th player in MLB history to pitch and catch in the same game. He worked one inning and retired the Texas Rangers in order, needing just 11 pitches. In addition, last year he also became the first MLB player since 2000 to play all nine positions in one field (Houston).

--LHP Manny Parra (back spasms) returned to the lineup Saturday after a lengthy layoff because of back spasms. Taking over in a 1-1 game, Parra had already retired the first two batters he faced, and tested his back fielding a two-out bunt. He was removed after the play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was great to get some separation.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a 7-3 win over Miami on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and took ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He will be out until at least late August.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He might be able to return in late August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz