Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

Right-hander Alfredo Simon was an All-Star in the first half of the season, but he hasn’t won a game in the second half. Simon was the losing pitcher Monday night in a 7-1 Reds loss to Cleveland.

Simon lasted just five innings, giving up five runs on six hits, with three walks and one strikeout. It was Simon’s fourth start since the All-Star break, and he has lost them all.

Simon earned a spot on the National League All-Star team by going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in the first half of the season. However, in four starts since the All-Star break, Simon is 0-4 with a 5.06 ERA.

Simon’s fade in the second half raises questions on whether he has the endurance to pitch a full season as a starting pitcher after spending most of his career as a reliever. In his four years with the Orioles, Simon was used as both a starter and a reliever.

In 2010, Simon was the Orioles closer, and he was 4-2 with 17 saves. He pitched 49 innings that year. In 2011, the Orioles moved him in to their starting rotation. That year, he started 16 games, pitched 115 innings and was 4-9.

In his first two years with the Reds, 2012 and 2013, he was used as a reliever, but this year he is being tried as a starter. The results were good in the first half of the season, but not so good in the second half.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 12-6, 2.05 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-7, 4.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon was the losing pitcher Monday, giving up five runs in five innings in a 7-1 loss to Cleveland. “I just got behind the count, and when I tried to throw strikes, they took advantage of that,” said Simon, who was 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA at the All-Star break, but is 0-4 with a 5.06 ERA since the break.

--OF Billy Hamilton has 43 stolen bases. That’s the most by a Reds player since Deion Sanders had 56 in 1997 and the most by a Reds rookie since Chris Sabo had 46 in 1988.

--2B Brandon Phillips is with the Reds on this trip and has begun taking ground balls. Phillips had surgery on July 11 to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is not expected back until sometime in late August.

--LHP Manny Parra has appeared in 40 games as a reliever and does not have a win or a loss. Parra’s 40 appearances without a win or loss are the most in the National League. The Reds’ record for most appearances at the end of the season without a win or loss is 30, by Eddie Erautt in 1951.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just got behind the count, and when I tried to throw strikes, they took advantage of it.” -- RHP Alfredo Simon, who was 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA at the All-Star break, but is 0-4 with a 5.06 ERA since the break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and took ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He is not expected to be activated until sometime in late August.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He might be able to return in late August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz