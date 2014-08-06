Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

A day after the Reds’ starting pitcher only made it through half the game, right-hander Johnny Cueto pitched the entire game as the Reds beat the Cleveland Indians 9-2 on Tuesday night. Cueto tossed his fourth complete game of the season, a five-hitter.

Cueto’s gem came at a good time for the Reds, who didn’t get much out of their starter in the first game of the series. Right-hander Alfredo Simon only pitched five innings in a 7-1 loss to Cleveland on Monday.

On Tuesday, Cueto went all nine innings, and dominated Cleveland hitters for most of the game. In one stretch from the first through the sixth innings, Cueto, now 13-6, retired 16 of 18 hitters he faced -- and got the attention of Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

“He has a very good feel for pitching. He can throw any pitch for strikes any time he wants, and from different looks,” said Francona.

Cueto threw 117 pitches in the game, giving the Cincinnati bullpen a night off. Cueto now leads the National League in innings pitched (171 2/3), he’s tied for first in wins and is second in strikeouts with 172.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-4, 4.45 ERA) at Reds (RHP Matt Latos, 3-3, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Ramon Santiago’s three-run home run in the second inning was the big blow in the Reds’ 9-2 win over Cleveland Tuesday. It was Santiago’s first home runs since Aug. 16 of last year, vs. Kansas City, and Santiago’s first home run on the road since June 9, 2012, when, as a member of the Detroit Tigers, he hit one at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark.

--RF Jay Bruce was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in a 9-2 win at Cleveland Tuesday night. Bruce’s three-hit night improved his career batting average at Progressive Field to .357, with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 65 at-bats.

--RHP Sam LeCure has come into a game with the bases loaded four times this season and he has stranded all 12 base runners in those appearances. In his career, LeCure has inherited a bases-loaded situation 18 times and stranded 52 of those 54 base runners. In his career with the bases loaded, LeCure has held opposing batters to a .083 batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt stronger as the game went on. I felt better later than I did earlier.” -- RHP Johnny Cueto, who pitched his fourth complete game of the season Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and took ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He is not expected to be activated until sometime in late August.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He might be able to return in late August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz