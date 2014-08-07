Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Jay Bruce is in one of his customary streaks, and recently it’s been a good one.

The Cincinnati Reds right-fielder entered Wednesday’s game 7-for-15 with a home run and three RBIs during a three-game hitting streak. He went 8-for-23 on the road trip, coming off a 3-for-32 skid.

“I think he’s just coming around,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “One thing we’ve seen is him smoke some balls the other way and then he got a pitch to pull for a home run (Tuesday) and he did it.”

Bruce has notoriously been a streaky hitter, consistently good or bad over lengthy periods. In 92 games, Bruce has hit .225 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs, but with a team-leading 102 strikeouts.

His range and arm in right field and left-handed bat make him a valuable commodity. Although Bruce went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Wednesday, the Reds’ often sputtering offense needs him to produce in the middle of the order.

“I think he’s showing that he’s capable of pulling himself back up and doing a lot of good things for us the rest of the way, knowing that he doesn’t have to carry our ballclub,” said Price. “He just has to be a piece.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.09 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 8-5, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips is taking ground balls and doing just about everything except swing a bat. Phillips has been on the disabled list since July 11 with a torn thumb ligament. “All great news to see him on the ballfield taking ground balls and doing athletic stuff,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I can’t give date on when start swing the bat. It’s still a little ways off, but hopefully not as far as we thought, initially.” When ready, Phillips will go out on minor league rehab.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek, on the disabled list since July 22 with a strained right shoulder, played long toss and threw his first bullpen on Wednesday. “Very impressive,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Ondrusek expects to throw another bullpen Friday and Saturday and then be reevaluated. He could make one or two minor league rehab starts when ready.

--SS Zack Cozart is in the lineup every day for his defense. But on Wednesday night, he contributed both at the plate and in the field with a three-run homer and a pair of dazzling defensive plays. “I try to leave the park everyday knowing I did something to help the team,” Cozart says. “Defense is what I hang my hat on.”

--2B Kristopher Negron had his first career three-hit game on Wednesday, including a two-run home run. Negron scored a run in three straight games and has hits in three straight home games. “It’s a beautiful thing when you see those guys (at the bottom of the order) do well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “They want so badly to succeed.”

--RHP Mat Latos had his seventh quality start on Wednesday night, but still was kicking himself for poor pitch selection during a rocky eighth inning. Latos allowed three runs on six hits in the Reds’ 8-3 win over Cleveland. “I got a little aggravated at myself,” he said. “Getting strike one was key for me tonight, pounding the zone.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try to leave the park every day knowing I did something to help the team.” -- Reds SS Zack Cozart, clubbed a three-run homer while also shining on defense, lifting the Reds to an 8-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and began taking ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. As of Aug. 6, Phillips had yet to swing a bat.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen Aug. 6 and will throw again Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 before being evaluated.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He might be able to return in late August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz