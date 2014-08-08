Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The rash of injuries suffered by the Cincinnati Reds this season has had a silver lining for a few players. One of the better examples is Kristopher Negron, who’s busted through his window of opportunity.

“The one thing that stands out about Kris is he came into spring training ready to go, not necessarily to win a job, though I‘m sure that was his intent, but to really leave an impression on the staff,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He got a lot of playing time and he made the most of it.”

The 28-year-old New Jersey native exudes a quiet confidence. And despite having just four big-league at-bats prior to this season, Negron has looked like he belongs in the majors since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on July 10 after second baseman Brandon Phillips was placed on the disabled list with torn thumb ligaments.

In four games against the Cleveland Indians, Negron went 7-for-13 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs. Negron hit .302 in the spring and nearly earned a spot on the Opening Day roster.

“The seeds were planted in spring training.” said Price. “Some guys get disgruntled or they don’t feel like they have the opportunity or got cheated out of the opportunity to get to the big leagues. I’ve never seen him as the type of guy who had a chip on his shoulder. He continued to play hard.”

Phillips has begun baseball activity and was cleared to swing a bat on Thursday. He’s ahead of schedule but still a few weeks away from returning. Until then, Negron will continue to play an important role in the Reds infield.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-6, 4.22 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-9, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips, who’s been on the disabled list since July 11 with torn thumb ligaments is ahead of schedule in his recovery, which was estimated at six weeks. Phillips has started baseball activity and on Thursday was cleared to swing a bat.

--RHP Homer Bailey overcame a rocky first inning and narrowly escaped being struck by a line drive on Thursday night. In the end, Bailey pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in a 4-0 win over the Cleveland Indians for his victory since June 29. “He was able to throw enough off-speed pitches that they couldn’t just sit on the fastball,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He struggled early with his command but came back strong.”

--CF Billy Hamilton had one of those games on Thursday night. He singled, went first to third on Jay Bruce’s hit, then scored on a throwing error in the first inning. He tripled in the second inning but was retired in a rundown between third and home. Hamilton has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was able to throw enough off-speed pitches that they couldn’t just sit on the fastball. He struggled early with his command but came back strong.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, of RHP Homer Bailey, who overcame a rocky first inning to pitch seven shutout innings Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and began taking ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat on Aug. 7.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen Aug. 6 and will throw again Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 before being evaluated.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He might be able to return in late August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz