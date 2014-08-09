Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds right hander Homer Bailey has done his best to shake off the pressures of his six-year, $105 million extension signed in February. In two August starts, Bailey has been downright dominant with one earned run allowed in 14 innings for Cincinnati.

The progression in Bailey’s numbers jumps off the page. He had a 6.15 ERA in April, 4.26 in May, 3.35 in June, 2.67 in July, and 0.64 in August. Reds manager Bryan Price hinted on Friday at one possible cause.

“There was a point in time earlier in the season when we thought he might’ve been tipping his pitches earlier, but that’s been addressed,” said Price. “It’s hard to say (how long). It’s something he and (pitching coach) Jeff (Pico) and (bullpen coach) Mack Jenkins tinkered with.”

Bailey believes his recent success is more the result of pitch execution than tipping.

“If I was (tipping), the other teams weren’t showing it, and that’s usually a telltale sign,” Bailey said. “If I tip any pitches, it’s usually the breaking ball. It’s something I‘m cognizant of. I‘m locating my fastball really well.”

Bailey (9-5, 3.71 ERA) allowed 18 earned runs in 26 1/3 innings in April. In July, he gave up just eight earned runs in 27 innings. Bailey allowed seven home runs in April, just nine since.

“Early in the season, the balls were falling in,” Bailey said. “Now, they’re falling into gloves.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-7, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips, who’s been on the disabled list since July 11 with torn thumb ligaments is ahead of schedule in his recovery which was estimated at six weeks. Phillips started baseball activity this week, fielding ground balls and hitting off a tee on Thursday and Friday. “He swung the bat yesterday in the cage and that seemed to go alright,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’ll see how he feels today to see if he can keep going or if he needs to back off.”

--C Brayan Pena extended his hitting streak to 12 games, tying a career-high, with a single in the second inning Friday. He left the game shortly thereafter with a tight left hamstring. “He had a little bit of tightness yesterday,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “It didn’t seem like it was a problem going into today, but we didn’t want it to blow up. He’s probably good to go tomorrow.”

--RHP Mike Leake battled his command at times Friday night but still managed to keep the Reds in the game. He allowed two earned runs, one on a Giancarlo Stanton solo homer, and five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings. “I was just trying to keep the ball down and minimize the damage,” Leake said. “They got some guys on base, but I was able to minimize them crossing the plate.”

--RHP Logan Ondrusek continues to progress in his rehab from a strained shoulder. He was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 13 and began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek has thrown three straight days and will be evaluated again Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a little bit of tightness yesterday. It didn’t seem like it was a problem going into today, but we didn’t want it to blow up. He’s probably good to go tomorrow.” Reds manager Bryan Price on C Brayan Pena, who left Friday’s loss to Miami with a tight hamstring.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen session Aug. 6. He threw long toss on Aug. 8 and will again Aug. 9 before being evaluated.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and began taking ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat Aug. 7. He took ground balls and hit off a tee on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He might be able to return in late August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

INF/OF Donald Lutz