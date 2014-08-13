Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Right hander Homer Bailey is dealing with right elbow soreness and will miss his scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Manager Bryan Price said Bailey experienced some elbow soreness earlier in the season, but this pain has reoccurred and forced a change in the rotation. Mike Leake will take Bailey’s place and make his second start this season against John Farrell’s club.

“As much as we would’ve liked to give everybody the extra day off, it didn’t make any sense for us to ask Homer to go out there and throw through some unusual stiffness in his elbow,” Price said. “We’re pretty optimistic that by Saturday he’ll be good to go.”

Cincinnati’s rotation now lines up this way:

Wednesday: Leake against the Red Sox;

Thursday: RHP Alfredo Simon at Colorado;

Friday: RHP Johnny Cueto at Colorado;

Saturday: Bailey at Colorado.

Leake allowed two earned runs in seven innings in a 4-3 loss to Boston on May 7 at Fenway Park.

The timing is poor for Bailey and the Reds.

Despite a rash of injuries this season, Cincinnati remains in the thick of the National League postseason chase just 2 1/2 games behind in the wild card race.

And, after a couple of rocky stretches this season, Bailey appears to be hitting his stride heading into the season’s stretch run. In two August starts, Bailey is 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA along with 13 strikeouts and just four walks in 14 innings. Overall, Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-10, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Broxton entered Tuesday night’s game ranked second in the National League with a 2.07 ERA and had held opponents scoreless in 39 of 44 appearances. But that all changed with one swing of Yoenis Cespedes’ bat. The Red Sox left fielder launched a Broxton fastball 433 feet to center for a two-run home run lifting Boston to a 3-2 win. It was Broxton’s first loss since June 13, 2013.

--1B/C Brayan Pena, who missed two starts with a tight left hamstring, returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday. Pena has been dealing with the hamstring issue throughout the season. He went 0-for-4 on Tuesday to halt a career-high 13-game hitting streak, but he showed no ill effects from the hamstring while playing first base.

--RHP Homer Bailey’s scheduled start on Wednesday has been pushed back due to elbow soreness. Bailey, who was set to face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, now will not pitch until at least Saturday in Colorado. “We’re optimistic that by Saturday he’ll be ready to go,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts. He’s 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts in August.

--RHP Mike Leake will take Homer Bailey’s spot in the rotation and start Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Bailey is nursing a sore elbow. Leake will be facing the Red Sox for the second time this season. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings in a 4-3 loss at Fenway Park on May 7.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek, who’s been on the disabled list retroactive to July 13 with a strained right shoulder, threw 34 pitches in two innings during a simulated game on Tuesday. “He looked good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “His arm strength was good; he used all of his pitches.” Ondrusek is scheduled to throw again on Friday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the club next weekend in Colorado.

--2B Brandon Phillips took another significant step in his rehab on Tuesday when he took live batting practice for the first time since suffering torn ligaments in his thumb while making a diving stop on July 10. Phillips is expected to go on a minor-league rehab soon. Phillips is hitting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. The Reds miss his Gold-Glove defense at second base.

--RHP Mat Latos retired the Boston Red Sox in order in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings on Tuesday night. He allowed just two hits through six innings before giving up an earned run in the seventh. Latos walked three and struck out four while throwing 100 pitches but earned a no-decision in a 3-2 Red Sox win. “Regardless of the records, the Boston Red Sox have some good hitters,” Latos said. “I found myself in trouble but I was able to get out of it by keeping the ball down. Then I concentrated on getting strike one and expanding the strike zone.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have no regrets about Broxton. He went right after him (Cespedes). We jammed him the first two times up. We were trying to come inside on him.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on the Reds reliever pitching to the Red Sox power hitter and losing the battle by giving up a two-run home run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen session Aug. 6. He threw long toss Aug. 8. He threw 34 pitches in a simulated game on Aug. 12. He will throw again on Aug. 15 and if all goes well could rejoin the club on Aug. 16 in Colorado.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and began taking ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat Aug. 7. He took ground balls and hit off a tee on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. He took live batting practice on Aug. 12.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He’s not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey