Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Second baseman Brandon Phillips’ estimated six-week recovery time from a torn ligament in his left wrist is nearing its end. Phillips has been on the disabled list since July 10, the day after he made a diving stop in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs and caught the thumb on his glove hand on the turf.

Phillips planned to work out at Great American Ball Park for a couple days then begin a minor league rehab assignment at either Triple-A Louisville or Class A Dayton, both of which are playing at home within close proximity to Cincinnati.

“That’s the logical next step,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s certainly going to need at least a handful of at-bats to assess his timing and see where he’s at. Repetition is good. At least a few games.”

With first baseman Joey Votto out as well, the Reds have been without the regular right side of their infield since July. Votto isn’t expected to begin baseball activity until at least the end of August.

Phillips has batted .272 with seven homers, 19 doubles and 40 RBIs to go along with his usual Gold-Glove caliber defense at second. Price said Phillips is eager to get back, particularly with his club trying to hang in the National League postseason chase.

“He loves to play,” said Price. “I won’t say he’s rushed his rehab, but he’s worked very hard to get himself back into this place where he can go out on a rehab assignment and rejoin the club sooner than expected.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-7, 3.08 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 11-8, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Logan Ondrusek, who’s been on the disabled list since July 13 with a strained right shoulder, will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Friday. His side sessions have gone well to this point. Ondrusek could rejoin the club for their series in St. Louis which begins Monday.

--2B Brandon Phillips has been taking batting practice and fielding ground balls. The next step is for him to do a minor league rehab stint, possibly as early as Friday, at either Triple-A Louisville or Class A Dayton. Both are playing at home and are in close proximity to Cincinnati. Phillips, who tore a ligament in his left thumb making a diving stop on July 9, is hitting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs and the Reds miss his Gold-Glove defense at second baseman.

--RF Skip Schumaker, a late replacement in right field for Jay Bruce, who was scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday due to illness, hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning. Schumaker’s versatility and ability to play multiple positions has been valuable for the Reds this season.

--RHP Mike Leake struggled with his command but not with his bat Wednesday. Leake, who has a major league leading 64 hits since his debut in 2010, hit his fourth career home run off Boston’s Anthony Ranaudo in the fourth inning. On the mound, Leake allowed five earned runs on eight hits including a Mike Napoli homer in five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to play better baseball. We’re playing hard but falling short. We have to find a way to win some of these. We’re two steps forward, two steps back.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a loss to Boston on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and began taking ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat Aug. 7. He took ground balls and hit off a tee Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. He took live batting practice Aug. 12. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as Aug. 15.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen session Aug. 6. He threw long toss Aug. 8. He threw 34 pitches in a simulated game Aug. 12. He will pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 15.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He’s not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey