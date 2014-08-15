Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Homer Bailey, who was scheduled to start Saturday at Colorado, is headed to the disabled list with a strained right flexor mass tendon near his forearm.

Manager Bryan Price said a starter for Saturday would be named Friday when the Reds also officially place Bailey on the disabled list and make whatever corresponding move(s) are necessary. The Reds played one man short of the 25-player limit Thursday.

Before the Reds lost 7-3 to the Colorado Rockies, Price, referring to Bailey’s injury, said, “That’s going to keep him out for a while. It’s unspecific how long he’ll be gone, but we certainly hope to have him back at some point in time during the year.”

He was scheduled to start Wednesday against Boston but didn’t make that turn due to elbow stiffness that resulted from swinging a bat in his most recent start Aug. 7 against Cleveland. Both Bailey and the Reds were optimistic he could start Saturday at Colorado, but he played catch Tuesday and didn’t feel right. An MRI exam on Wednesday revealed Bailey’s injury.

“It certainly means there will be a week of no throwing, and then we’ll reassess,” Price said. “He’ll start to play catch. How quickly he bounced back will directly correlate with how quickly we get him back.”

Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts but has been very good in the second half, going 1-0 with a 1.61 ERA in four starts. Price said Bailey could miss four to six weeks.

Right-hander David Holmberg is on the Reds’ 40-man roster at Louisville but pitched Wednesday, making him unavailable to start Saturday. A possibility is right-hander Dylan Axelrod, who pitched Monday for Louisville, putting him on schedule to start Saturday.

The Reds purchased Axelrod’s contract from the Chicago White Sox on July 17. In five starts with Louisville, Axelrod is 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA. On Monday, he allowed four runs in 7 2/3 innings in a win against Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 14-6, 2.05 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 5-6, 4.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon gave up 10 hits and seven runs, five earned, in five innings and was hit hard by the Rockies for the second time this season. While losing two starts against them, Simon has a 11.25 ERA, having allowed 12 runs, 10 earned, and 18 hits in eight innings. After going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 18 starts and making the National League All-Star team, Simon has stumbled in the second half, going 0-5 with a 5.46 ERA in six starts. Reds manager Bryan Price said, “They’re not missing his fastball. They’re not hitting it into the ground. They’re able to elevate it and get it into the outfield...He hasn’t located very well. He hasn’t been able to blend his pitches consistently in the zone.”

--RHP Homer Bailey, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a flexor tendon mass strain near his right forearm. The injury was detected Wednesday when Bailey underwent an MRI. The Reds played one man short of the 25-play limit Thursday and will make the necessary roster move and name their Saturday starter on Friday.

--2B Brandon Phillips (left thumb) is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Louisville against Indianapolis. Phillips has been on the disabled list since July 11 and underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the thumb. In 86 games, Phillips is hitting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. How long Phillips’ rehab assignment is yet to be determined but he won’t be with the Reds in their four-game series at Colorado. “I think we’re going to reassess after Sunday and see how he feels and see if he needs more at-bats,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’ll definitely play through the weekend.”

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Louisville against Indianapolis. He has been on the disabled list since July 22. In 29 relief appearances, Ondrusek is 3-2 with a 4.31 ERA.

--RF Jay Bruce was back in the lineup after being scratched Wednesday against Boston due to illness and went 0-for-4. Manager Bryan Price said Bruce was not comfortable on the team flight to Denver following the game with the Red Sox but much better after a night’s sleep. Bruce said, “I feel 100 percent better. It was like a 24-hour bug -- to the minute. It’s crazy. I woke up this morning super hungry and ready to go. Last night from 9 o’clock until I went to sleep was the worst. I took a few Advil, the fever broke and I felt great.”

--LF Ryan Ludwick, who entered the game hitless in his past 13 at-bats, went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. The double was the 200th of his career and drove in a run in the second. And Ludwick homered against Jorge De La Rosa in the sixth on a 3-2 chnageup. Lifetime against De La Rosa, Ludwick is 7-for-24 with one double, four homers and six RBI. Asked about his success against De La Rosa, Ludwick said, “Maybe he’s made some mistakes to me that he hasn’t made to other guys. He’s been around this league for a long time because he is good at what he does. Today I just happened to think along with him. They threw a cutter up and in, so I was sitting dead change. If he throws a heater and it catches the corner I‘m done. Lucky guess.”

--LHP Tony Cingrani, who is on the Triple-A Louisville disabled list with a left shoulder impingement, is not close to returning. He last pitched for the Reds on June 17 before being sent to Triple-A and when he tried to resume a throwing program recently, Cingrani felt soreness and was shut down. Reds manager Bryan Price said Cingrani could receive a platelet-rich plasma injection, which could facilitate Cingrani’s healing but require him to wait at least a week before trying to throw. The Reds, who are 6 1/2 games behind in the National League Central and 4 1/2 games behind in the wild card race, would like to see Cingrani return next month, but that doesn’t seem likely. “He’d certainly be a guy we would like to see as a possible mid- to late-Sepetember option,” Price said. “But he’s so far removed from pitching now. I don’t want to say it’s unlikely, but things are going to have to happen rather soon in order for him to be a consideration for September.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re not missing his fastball. They’re not hitting it into the ground. They’re able to elevate it and get it into the outfield. ... He hasn’t located very well. He hasn’t been able to blend his pitches consistently in the zone.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price on RHP Alfredo Simon after a loss to Colorado on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and began taking ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat Aug. 7. He took ground balls and hit off a tee Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. He took live batting practice Aug. 12. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as Aug. 15.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen session Aug. 6. He threw long toss Aug. 8. He threw 34 pitches in a simulated game Aug. 12. He will pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 15.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He’s not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey