Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Right-hander Dylan Axelrod will make his Reds debut and start Saturday in his first major league appearance since he started for the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 25, 2013, and suffered the loss.

Axelrod will be starting in place of Homer Bailey, who will be placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right flexor tendon mass near his forearm. Necessary moves will made Saturday when Axelrod will be placed on the Reds’ 40-man as well as active roster.

The White Sox signed Axelrod to a minor league contract in January. In 18 games, 16 starts, for their Triple-A Charlotte affiliate, Axelrod went 6-7 with a 4.50 ERA. On July 16, he was traded to the Reds for cash and reported to Triple-A Louisville where in five starts, he went 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA. He was named the International League pitcher of the week after throwing a two-hitter against Rochester in a 1-0 win Aug. 5.

In his most recent appearance for Louisville, Axelrod gave up four runs in 7 2/3 innings at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, putting Axelrod on regular rest for his start Saturday.

”Recently, he’s been our best pitcher in Triple-A,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said before the Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2. ”Is coming off winning the pitcher of the week award in Triple. Had a complete game 1-0 shutout followed by another strong seven-inning effort.

”And he has some fairly considerable major league experience, which will allow him, I think, to be a lot more comfortable here. I think he’s probably the most ready to help us and he’s throwing the ball well; it’s a nice combination.

“My opinion on pitchers is either you have those seasons that people notice or you have a stretch in your season that people notice. In this case, with Dylan, he’s had a nice stretch this part of the season with us in Triple-A, and it’s got him on our radar at the major league level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Dylan Axelrod, 2014 debut) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 6-1, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Todd Frazier didn’t play due to stiffness in his lower back that he felt while swinging in his second at-bat Thursday. He stayed in the game and finished hitless in four at-bats. Manager Bryan Price said, “Though he received treatment, he felt worse today than yesterday. So he’s out because he’s got some back stiffness. I would say at this point in time it’s day-to-day. I don’t have any other reason at this point in time to think that it’s more than a single day, but we’ll see.”

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (right shoulder strain) made what is expected to be his only rehab appearance Friday. Ondrusek, who is a reliever, started for Triple-A Louisville and worked one scoreless inning, allowing two hits and throwing 14 pitches, including eight strikes. Before Friday’s game in Denver and before Ondrusek’s appearance, manager Bryan Price said, “We did a two-inning simulated game a couple days ago in Cincinnati and got him stretched out to about 35 pitches. So tonight really, it’s just a chance to face hitters in a real game just to finish off the rehab. If there’s no warning signs after tonight, he’ll probably be activated within the next couple of days, I would imagine.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto gave up six hits and two runs in eight innings and became the first 15-game winner in the majors. He made his 17th start after a Reds loss, and in those games, Cueto is 10-3 with four no-decisions. Cueto, whose ERA is 2.06 in a major league leading 187 2/3 innings, set a career high with his seventh straight win and matched his career high by winning his fifth straight start. Reds manager Bryan Price said, “You go all in with Johnny, and you don’t fear losing a game late, because when he’s in there, he’s the best guy to be out on the field. He’s so competitive. He doesn’t give in. He sees areas where the hitters are vulnerable, and he makes big pitches. And he just has no fear of the competition.”

--2B Kris Negron had a career-high four hits, going 4-for-4 and driving in the winning run with a two-out single in the ninth. Manager Bryan Price said, “It’s terrific especially for a guy that came to spring training and was on the radar but kind of on the distant rings of the radar and has taken advantage of this opportunity.” Negron, a 28-year-old rookie, was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on July 10 after starting 2B Brandon Phillips was injured and made his 15th career start -- 11 at second base and four at third base. Negron’s big game raised his average to .292 (19-for-65) in 22 games with three homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman earned his 26th save of the season with a scoreless ninth. But his record string of 49 consecutive games with at least one strikeout ended. That streak started on Aug. 21, 2013, and is the longest in major league history by a reliever since 1900. During the streak, Chapman had 100 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings. In his 37 appearances prior to Friday, Chapman had at least two strikeouts in 26 games and had struck out the side in 10 games. He also had extended the streak by striking out his final batter nine times.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You go all in with Johnny, and you don’t fear losing a game late, because when he’s in there, he’s the best guy to be out on the field. He’s so competitive.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price on RHP Johnny Cueto after a 3-2 win over Colorado on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11, and began taking ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat Aug. 7. He took ground balls and hit off a tee Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. He took live batting practice Aug. 12. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as Aug. 15.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen session Aug. 6. He threw long toss Aug. 8. He threw 34 pitches in a simulated game Aug. 12. He will pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 15.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He’s not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey