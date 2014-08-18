Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Playing a doubleheader Sunday after Saturday’s game was canceled due to a water-main break outside Coors Field will force Cincinnati to call up a starting pitcher when the Reds play the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

”I’ve got a pretty good idea of what we’ll do,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said before his team lost 10-9 and 10-5 to the Colorado Rockies in the doubleheader. ”We’re probably not going to announce anything for a while. There’s so much that goes into this, because we’re pitching two guys in our rotation on the same day (Sunday), necessitating a Thursday starter and what roster move that’s going to necessitate to get him on the roster.

“This can get you sideways when you don’t have the option to have your 26th player be a starter in Game 2.”

The Reds’ starter for Game 2 was Dylan Axelrod, who was added to the roster Saturday, the day he was originally scheduled to pitch. For Sunday’s nightcap, the Reds added reliever Curtis Partch to the roster as their 26th player, though he didn’t get into the game.

Triple-A Louisville left-hander David Holmberg was not available to start Sunday because he pitched Wednesday, and starting him in the big leagues without the full four days of rest was not an option. Had Holmberg been available, he could have been the allowed 26th man on the roster for Game 2 and started that game, and Price could have held Axelrod back to start against the Braves on Thursday.

“It’s more than just inconvenient,” Price said. “It creates some challenges with our roster management going into that Thursday game. But we will have a starter there.”

Holmberg, who is on the 40-man roster, is 1-6 with a 4.64 ERA for Louisville heading into his scheduled Monday start. Louisville right-hander Josh Smith, who is 10-5 with a 4.48 ERA, could be an option to start against the Braves but would have to be added to the 40-man roster.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-11, 3.59 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 2-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Curtis Partch was added to the Reds’ roster as the 26th player in the second game of the doubleheader but did not pitch. In five previous stints this season with the Reds, Partch is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six games. He was with the Reds from Opening Day through April 18, May 1-9, July 11, July 22-26 and July 29-31. Partch last pitched for the Reds on July 30 against Arizona, working two-thirds of an inning. At Triple-A Louisville, Partch is 3-1 with a 5.05 ERA in two starts and 33 relief appearances.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (right shoulder strain) will be activated Monday in St. Louis, where the Reds begin a series with the Cardinals. Manager Bryan Price said no consideration was given to activating Ondrusek, who has been on the disabled list since July 22, for the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. The Reds’ plan all along was to have Ondrusek pitch one inning Friday for Triple-A Louisville -- he threw 14 pitches in a scoreless inning -- and then have him rest two days before being activated. The need to play a doubleheader Sunday didn’t change things.

--3B Todd Frazier, who did not play either game of the doubleheader, has missed three games in a row after developing lower back spasms taking a swing on his second at-bat Thursday. Before before the doubleheader, manager Bryan Price said he was going to start Frazier in the second game against LHP Yohan Flande, but Frazier didn’t see any action.

--CF Billy Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and his 45th stolen base in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. It was his 33rd multi-hit game of the season after he went 2-for-5 in Sunday’s opener. The last Reds player to have more than 45 stolen bases in a season was Deion Sanders with 56 in 1997. In the four-game series, Hamilton went 8-for-18 with three doubles and three runs.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod gave up seven hits and two runs in six innings with one walk and seven strikeouts Sunday during his Reds debut. He allowed solo homers to Colorado’s Brandon Barnes and Michael Cuddyer and left with a 4-2 lead after throwing 72 of 103 pitches for strikes. Axelrod made his first major league appearance since Sept. 25, 2013, at Cleveland while with the Chicago White Sox. Axelrod was pitching in place of injured RHP Homer Bailey.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Dayton, and he went 2-for-3 with a double Sunday. He went a combined 0-for-5 Friday and Saturday for Triple-A Louisville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first one got away from us, and the second one got away from us. I know runs can score here in a hurry. We really did everything we could with our bullpen to get to the place where he had a chance to win that first game. And that’s the one we should put away and we didn‘t. ... We had a three-man bullpen for Game 2, and it didn’t work out.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds blew leads in both games Sunday and lost 10-9 and 10-5 to the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Todd Frazier (lower back spasms) did not play Aug. 15-17.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11. He began taking ground balls Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat Aug. 7. He took ground balls and hit off a tee Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. He took live batting practice Aug. 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 15, then moved to Class A Dayton on Aug. 17.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will be out until at least early September, but the Reds hope he can pitch again this season.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen session Aug. 6. He threw long toss Aug. 8. He threw 34 pitches in a simulated game Aug. 12. He will pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 15.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He is not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Curtis Partch

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Ramon Santiago

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey