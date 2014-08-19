Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- If this is really Cincinnati’s last stand to start any kind of run for a wild-card spot, Busch Stadium is the last place it would pick and St. Louis is the last opponent it would select to begin it.

The Reds are 3-26-2 in their last 11 series under the Gateway Arch and are 1-10 in their last 11 series against the Cardinals. What’s more, Cincinnati entered Monday night’s game reeling from seven losses in its last nine games, including a brutal doubleheader sweep at the hands of struggling Colorado Sunday.

Add in the fact it was a day-night doubleheader, forcing the Reds to arrive at their downtown hotel at 4 a.m. Monday, and the odds were heavily stacked against them. When St. Louis eased out to a 3-0 lead, it seemed like the predictable was about to happen.

But Cincinnati battled, taking a 4-3 lead with four runs in the fifth. It answered the Cardinals’ late rallies by scoring in the ninth to force extra innings.

However, the script took an all-too-familiar turn in the 10th when St. Louis delivered three straight hits to hand the Reds a 6-5 loss, their 30th one-run defeat of the year. So how does this team overcome telling trends and a recent slump with time ticking away?

“It’s baseball and you can’t get it back,” center fielder Billy Hamilton said. “You never hear any excuses from the guys about the injuries or about being tired. We just have to look forward to a new game tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-64

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-8, 3.28 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 12-8, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake gave Cincinnati the lengthy start it needed after a bullpen-chewing doubleheader loss Sunday in Colorado, pitching seven innings. He allowed eight hits and four runs, walking one and fanning five. Leake threw only 94 pitches, needing just 29 to work the last three innings. Leake also just missed his third homer of the year when Matt Holliday hauled in his drive at the left-center-field wall in the third.

--RHP Alfredo Simon has struggled badly since the All-Star break and will try to reboot his season Tuesday night in St. Louis. Simon is coming off a 7-3 loss Thursday night in Colorado, where he gave up 10 hits and seven runs, five earned, in five innings. Since making his first All-Star team last month, Simon is 0-5, 5.46 in six starts. This will be his first career start against the Cardinals.

--2B Brandon Phillips (left thumb) was activated from the 15-day DL Monday and started, batting sixth and going 0-for-4. Phillips underwent surgery July 11 to repair a torn ligament suffered during a July 9 win over the Chicago Cubs. Phillips, who played rehab games over the weekend with Triple-A Louisville and Class A Dayton, is two hits away from 1,500 in his career and brings an 81-game errorless streak to second base.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (shoulder strain) was activated from the DL Monday, giving up three straight hits in the 10th to eat the loss. Ondrusek made a rehab appearance Friday night for Triple-A Louisville, giving up two hits in a scoreless inning against Indianapolis. He went on the DL July 22 and was pitching well prior to being sidelined, posting a 2.55 ERA in 15 appearances and 17 2/3 innings.

--C Tucker Barnhart was one of three players optioned to Triple-A Louisville Monday. He was joined by RHP Dylan Axelrod, who pitched well in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader loss in Colorado, and RHP Curtis Partch -- the designated 26th man teams are allowed to carry for twinbills. Barnhart had just 36 at-bats with Cincinnati, hitting .139-1-1.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod was optioned to Triple-A Louisville along with C Tucker Barnhart and RHP Curtis Partch. Axelrod, who was called up Saturday to replace the injured Homer Bailey, pitched in Sunday’s doubleheader -- a 10-5 Reds loss to the Rockies. The right-hander gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings for a no-decision.

--RHP Curtis Partch was the designated 26th man in the doubleheader at Colorado on Sunday. He was sent down to Triple-A Louisville along with RHP Dylan Axelrod and C Tucker Barnhart.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s baseball and you can’t get it back. You never hear any excuses from the guys about the injuries or about being tired. We just have to look forward to a new game tomorrow.” -- Reds CF Billy Hamilton, after Monday’s 10th-inning loss to St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Todd Frazier (lower back spasms) did not play Aug. 15-17. He returned to the starting lineup Aug. 18.

--2B Brandon Phillips (torn ligaments in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 10. He had surgery July 11. He began taking ground balls Aug. 1. He was cleared to swing a bat Aug. 7. He took ground balls and hit off a tee Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. He took live batting practice Aug. 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 15, then moved to Class A Dayton on Aug. 17. He was activated Aug. 18.

--RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He began a throwing program July 29. Ondrusek pitched his first bullpen session Aug. 6. He threw long toss Aug. 8. He threw 34 pitches in a simulated game Aug. 12. He was activated from the DL Aug. 18.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will be out until at least early September, but the Reds hope he can pitch again this season.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He is not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Logan Ondrusek

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey