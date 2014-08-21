Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The way Brandon Phillips saw it, it was too bad the rain didn’t arrive a couple of innings sooner in Busch Stadium.

Down 5-0 after seven innings and completely shackled by Lance Lynn, Cincinnati got a break when a 58-minute rain delay forced Lynn out of there. It capitalized in the ninth when it cashed in two errors and four hits for three runs.

The Reds even pushed the tying run to the plate when Trevor Rosenthal walked Jay Bruce to fill the bases, but Todd Frazier’s fielder’s choice grounder sealed a 7-3 loss, Cincinnati’s 10th in 12 games.

Phillips, whose seventh inning single was the 1,500th hit of his career, just hopes the team can generate some kind of momentum off the fact it didn’t mail in the ninth inning of a lost cause.

“The rain delay was the best thing that could have happened for us,” he said. “It just goes to show that no matter what, you have to keep pushing because you never know what will happen.”

At 61-66, the Reds’ playoff hopes are hanging by a bare thread with a stiff breeze trying to blow them off the ledge. But Phillips’ glass-is-half-full theory might be the thing they can cling to with just 35 games left.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-66

STREAK: lost five

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 11-9, 3.06 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 0-0, 16.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto didn’t have it Wednesday night, St. Louis wearing him down and knocking him out after five-plus innings. Cueto gave up seven hits and five runs, walking four and fanning four. It snapped a personal seven-game winning streak for Cueto, who tied his shortest outing of the year. He dropped to 4-6 in his career against the Cardinals.

--LHP David Holmberg will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to make the start Thursday night when Cincinnati opens a four-game series with Atlanta in the Great American Ballpark. Holmberg made one other start for the Reds this year, lasting just 2 2/3 innings in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, allowing seven hits and five runs. He was acquired from Arizona in December as part of a three-team trade.

--RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-4 with a walk, giving him 24 multi-hit games this year and three in the last five games. Injuries and a drop from his usual form have served to knock his average down to .224, but Bruce might be ready to get on a roll if this series is any indication. He has RBIs in four of his last six games.

--2B Brandon Phillips singled in the seventh for the 1,500 hit of his career. Phillips was very reflective after the game, saying that he never thought he would reach the milestone. The veteran, who returned on Monday from torn thumb ligaments which cost him nearly six weeks, went 2-for-12 in the series.

--RHP Carlos Contreras left the game in the eighth inning with an undisclosed injury after walking Matt Adams with two outs. Contreras appeared to grab at his upper back after throwing his final pitch, but the injury’s severity won’t be known until Thursday. He allowed two hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

QUOTE OF NOTE: ”I never thought I’d have 1,500 hits. I didn’t even know I was that close until someone told me the other day. -- Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, whose single in the seventh of a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday earned him his 1,500 career hit.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Contreras (undisclosed injury) left the Aug. 20 in the eighth inning, appearing to grab at his upper back after throwing his final pitch. The injury’s severity won’t be known until Aug. 21.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will be out until at least early September, but the Reds hope he can pitch again this season.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He is not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

LHP David Holmberg

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Logan Ondrusek

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey