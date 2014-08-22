Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds manager Bryan Price is being realistic about his club’s postseason chances after a 1-6 road trip. But there weren’t any white towels flung into the ring Thursday.

“We’re angry that we kind of put ourselves on the outside looking in as far as probability of postseason play,” said Price on Thursday. “I’ll go into a Jim Mora moment if we start talking about the playoffs, and I don’t want to do that.”

Cincinnati took momentum into the All-Star break, winning 8 of 11 to get within 1.5 games of first place in the National League Central. Since then, the Reds have gone 10-22 and dropped 8.5 games in the standings. Even the chances at the second NL Wild Card spot appear bleak.

The Reds managed to overcome having eight players on the disabled list to begin the season, but they just got second baseman Brandon Phillips back after more than a month and still are without first baseman Joey Votto for an undetermined period.

Injuries aside, the Reds’ recent slide has been especially alarming due to a number of bullpen meltdowns and lapses in fundamentals.

“Right now, one of the things that hadn’t been a huge issue is the ability to shut games down and secure leads,” said Price. “That’s kind of been our Achilles heel lately, but hadn’t been. We’ve been scoring more runs, which had been a challenge the first two months.”

On Thursday, Cincinnati (61-67) lost the first game of a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, one of the teams it needs to leapfrog in the wild-card standings.

The Reds also have six games remaining against first-place Milwaukee and seven against the contending St. Louis Cardinals. But every game is critical.

“We had a nice run leading into the All-Star break,” said Price. “But that’s been our best sequence and we need a lot more of that to get back into the playoff picture.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-67

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 5-8, 5.16 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 4-3, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Skip Schumaker pitched the ninth inning in Thursday’s 8-0 loss to Atlanta, becoming the first Reds position player to do so since Paul Janish on July 6, 2009, at Philadelphia. It was the fourth appearance on the mound for Schumaker who has a 4.50 ERA.

--LHP David Holmberg was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and made his second start for the Reds, third of his career. But again Holmberg struggled, allowing six earned runs on five hits with four walks and two hit batters in just 2 2/3 innings. An Andrelton Simmons solo homer started the scoring for the Atlanta Braves who poured it on the 23-year old left-hander who’s career ERA in three outings ballooned to 18.56.

--RHP Pedro Villarreal was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. He’s spent the entire season at Louisville, going 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 42 appearances, including 2 starts. Villarreal made two appearances for the Reds last season including one spot start, posting a 12.71 ERA with eight earned runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP JJ Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Hoover’s current 10-game losing streak is the longest in club history for a reliever. The 10 losses are tied for the most in club history, most since Harry Gumbert went 10-10 in 1947. Hoover’s season didn’t start out all that bad. He posted a 3.14 ERA in May with five runs allowed and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings, but his season began to derail in June.

--RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after leaving his most recent appearance with inflammation in his left shoulder. He was 0-1 with a 6.11 ERA in 13 appearances over two separate stints with the Reds this season.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched the eighth inning on Thursday in the first substantial test of his sore shoulder. Chapman was his usual dominant self, striking out two in a non-save situation. Chapman last pitched on Sunday in Colorado when he allowed four earned runs and walked all four batters he faced. He admitted achiness in his shoulder after Sunday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were hoping for a few more innings from him and it didn’t work out. With runners on, he’d reach back and try to throw harder. They figured out pretty quickly that when he needed a pitch, he was going to a changeup, and they put the barrel on a couple of them.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price on LHP David Holmberg after a loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will be out until at least early September, but the Reds hope he can pitch again this season. As of Aug. 21, Bailey had not yet begun throwing.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He is not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

LHP David Holmberg

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey