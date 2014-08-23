Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Baseball commissioner Bud Selig was in Cincinnati on Friday for the opening of a new MLB Urban Youth Academy. Selig, who is retiring in January, addressed a variety of topics during a meeting with reporters at Great American Ball Park on Friday afternoon. Not surprisingly, several queries dealt with speculation surrounding Pete Rose’s reinstatement.

“I understand I‘m in the land of Pete Rose here,” Selig said. “I drive in and I‘m on Pete Rose Way. Man was a great player with a great history here. I understand the feeling here in Cincinnati. I‘m sensitive to it, I really am. It’s a matter under advisement. It’s not appropriate to comment any further.”

Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, accepted a lifetime banishment from baseball on Aug. 24, 1989, while Selig’s close friend, the late Bart A. Giamatti, was commissioner. Selig made clear his feelings on gambling and its inherent impact on the game.

“It’s no secret that this office was formed in 1920 because of the Black Sox scandal,” said Selig. “A sport without integrity isn’t a sport. I‘m going to do what I think is right.”

Selig spoke on other topics Friday, saying he was most proud of the sport’s economic reformation which resulted in competitive balance under his watch, the introduction of replay this season, and the need to address pace of play.

This month team owners unanimously voted Rob Manfred, currently MLB Chief Operating Officer, to be Selig’s successor after 22 seasons.

“I‘m trying to remove any of the difficult situations that Rob Manfred would have to deal with, clean up as much as I can,” Selig said. “The sport has never been more popular. We’re having a marvelous year with great competitive balance.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-68

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 13-6, 3.71 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-11, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Skip Schumaker spoke Friday about his impromptu pitching performance in Thursday’s 8-0 loss to Atlanta. He pitched a scoreless ninth, becoming the first Reds position player to pitch since Paul Janish on July 6, 2009, at Philadelphia. It was Schumaker’s fourth appearance on the mound. “Yeah I’ve done it before, unfortunately. It’s not a spot you want to be in as a position player,” said Schumaker, who owns a 4.50 career ERA. “The game’s already out of hand and the last thing you want to do is create something that’s worse than what it is already. I was just trying to get in and get out.”

--LHP David Holmberg was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, one day after being promoted for a spot start Thursday in which Holmberg allowed six earned runs on five hits with four walks and two hit batters in just 2 2/3 innings. An Andrelton Simmons solo homer started the scoring for the Atlanta Braves, who poured it on the 23-year-old left-hander who’s career ERA in three outings ballooned to 18.56.

--RHP Daniel Corcino was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Friday. Despite the fact that Corcino is considered a future starter, Reds manager Bryan Price said he’ll be eased into the big leagues as a long relief man. “We’ll try to give him as soft a landing as we can,” Price said. Corcino was a fast-moving prospect before struggling at Triple-A where he went 7-14 with a 5.86 ERA last season. He was sent to Double-A to regain confidence.

--LHP Tony Cingrani, on the disabled list at Triple-A Louisville since June 26 with a strained shoulder, is receiving treatment but hasn’t begun throwing. “There was still some soreness in there,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I think they changed some shoulder protocols and got him involved in some PRP treatments. I don’t believe he’s reinitiated a throwing program at all.” Cingrani began the season in the Reds starting rotation, going 2-8 with a 4.55 ERA in 13 games, including 11 starts.

--RHP Mat Latos struggled with his command on Friday night but was able to minimize the damage, allowing just one run in six innings. Latos tied a season-high with nine hits allowed. He walked two and fanned three over 95 pitches. “My mechanics were off,” said Latos. “There were a couple of borderline pitches I thought could have gone the other way. But it’s childish of me to get that frustrated.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The kid pitched a nice ballgame. We couldn’t do much against him. That being said, since we started this losing streak, we’d been scoring plenty of runs. It’s discouraging, frustrating -- whatever word you want to use.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price of Braves LHP Mike Minor after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will be out until at least early September, but the Reds hope he can pitch again this season. As of Aug. 21, Bailey had not yet begun throwing.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He is not expected to begin baseball activity until the end of August.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

