Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Homer Bailey’s prospects for pitching again this season are appearing more bleak. Bailey has not started a throwing program, and on Tuesday, manager Bryan Price said he’s not close to doing so.

“He’s not throwing, and he’s not knocking on the door to start throwing,” Price said. “He is being reevaluated to see if he’s improved.”

Bailey, on the disabled list since Aug. 16 with a strained right elbow, underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. PRP uses a portion of the patient’s blood with platelet concentrations above baseline to promote healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles, and joints.

“Luckily, they numb it up,” said Bailey. “I think it might be even bigger than a cortisone shot. They walk in with that needle and you’re like, ‘What do you think you’re going to do with that?’ And they’re like, ‘Exactly what you think we’re going to do.'”

Bailey, who’s 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts after signing a six-year, $105 million contract extension in February, said he has no idea if he’ll return to the mound this season.

“I just kind of stay day-by-day,” said the 28-year-old Bailey. “My mind says you can still throw, but I have a feeling if I would try to do that, it would prove to be quite wrong.”

RECORD: 63-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jacob Turner, 4-7, 5.77 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 4-3, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco, mired in a 1-for-32 slump, was out of the lineup on Tuesday. “It’s not so much a day off, it’s just getting back to being himself at the plate,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Mesoraco has 20 home runs, most by a Reds catcher since 1999. He began the season red-hot at the plate, but his average has dipped to .273 from .301 during his recent slide.

--RHP Mat Latos and his wife, Dallas, welcomed their first child, Landon Marshall, on Monday. Latos, who is 4-3 with a 2.99 ERA, is scheduled to make his 14th start against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

--RHP Daniel Corcino made his major league debut in the ninth inning on Tuesday, which also was his 24th birthday. Corcino retired the Chicago Cubs 1-2-3, striking out two of three batters. He was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Friday.

--RHP Johnny Cueto allowed two home runs in a game for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night. Overall, Cueto gave up three earned runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He’s lost two straight decisions after posting five straight victories.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod will make his second start for the Reds on Thursday and, according to manager Bryan Price, will get a chance to showcase his skills. “I intend to get a good look at Dylan and give him every opportunity to pitch down the stretch for us and show his value to the organization,” said Price. Axelrod allowed two earned runs, both on homers, over six innings in his first start for Cincinnati on Aug. 17 at Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was upset. They knew it was going to rain. They should’ve called timeout and not started the game. I was afraid I was going to hit (1B Anthony Rizzo) with a pitch. I couldn’t grip the ball. I‘m not making excuses. I couldn’t get a grip.” -- Reds starter Johnny Cueto, who gave up three earned runs, via interpreter catcher Brayan Pena.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He might not pitch again this season. As of Aug. 26, Bailey hadn’t resumed throwing since the injury.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing on Aug. 26.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Daniel Corcino

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey