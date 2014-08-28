Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto has resumed baseball activity, more than seven weeks after being placed on the disabled list with a left quadriceps strain.

The veteran first baseman and 2010 National League MVP took ground balls for the first time Wednesday and played catch. He also has started swinging a bat.

“He had been on a running program,” manager Bryan Price said. “We will see how he recovers from taking ground balls.”

Votto has been on the DL since July 8. He’s not eligible to come off until Sept. 4.

Votto was reinstated from the DL on June 10 after spending three weeks on the shelf with the same quad injury. But his struggles at the plate continued, his average dipping to .255. Votto has six homers with 16 doubles and 23 RBIs in 62 games.

Price said it’s unlikely that Votto would begin a minor-league rehab assignment before the first week of September.

With Cincinnati falling further out of postseason contention, it’s been suggested that the Reds should shut down Votto and prepare him for 2015.

At this point, Price said Votto still is working toward returning this season.

“It is an injury that takes time to recover,” Price said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-4, 2.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Dylan Axelrod, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco, mired in a 1-for-32 slump, returned to the starting lineup after a day off Tuesday. The rest seemed to help as Mesoraco went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Mesoraco has 20 home runs, most by a Reds catcher since 1999. He began the season red-hot at the plate, but his average has dipped to .273 from .301 during his recent slide.

--RHP Mat Latos made his first start as a new father on Wednesday. He allowed a pair of homers in the second inning then recovered to retire 20 of the next 22. His 10 strikeouts tied a career high. Latos finished with four runs allowed on seven hits in seven innings. On Monday, Latos and his wife, Dallas, welcomed their first child, Landon Marshall. The couple resides in Cincinnati.

--CF Billy Hamilton stole his 50th base in the fourth inning on Wednesday, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to reach that plateau. Hamilton’s 50 steals are the most since Deion Sanders stole 56 in 1997. “We didn’t have a lot of team speed last year,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s an added dimension.”

--RHP Homer Bailey, on the disabled list with a strained right elbow, underwent an MRI on Wednesday and the results were not encouraging. “It hasn’t healed as quickly as we would like to have it heal,” manager Bryan Price said. Bailey has not begun throwing and his chances of pitching again this season are bleak. Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have a good release point early in the game. Both pitches were two-seamers.” -- RHP Mat Latos, who gave up two homers but struck out 10 in his first start since becoming a first-time father Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. As of Aug. 26, Bailey hadn’t resumed throwing since the injury. An MRI on Aug. 27 showed little healing progress. He might not pitch again this season.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time on Aug. 27. Votto likely won’t begin a minor league rehab before Sept. 4.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

