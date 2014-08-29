Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Fewer than 24 hours after sparking the Cincinnati Reds’ breakout inning Wednesday night, Kristopher Negron was at it again Thursday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs.

The utility player, making his second consecutive start at third base, started Cincinnati’s three-run second inning by drawing a walk and stealing second base, setting up Zack Cozart’s RBI single.

In the previous night’s 7-5 win, Negron led off the fourth inning with a double to left-center field that would’ve been a single for most players. He scored on Skip Schumaker’ single, touching off a four-run inning that snapped a 2-2 tie.

“It was a hustle double,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He never broke stride, from what I saw. That’s how you do it. In that case, they weren’t able to stop Kris, and it ended up being a really important play for us”

Negron went into Thursday’s game hitting .273 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 31 games since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on July 10. His production and versatility make him a contender for a spot on Cincinnati’s 2015 bench, especially since Jack Hannahan isn’t expected to return.

“I like the way the guy plays,” Mat Latos, Wednesday’s winning pitcher, said. “It’s about all I can say. When he does get a chance to be in the lineup, he hasn’t let anybody down. Sure, he’s going to have his 1-for-4, 0-for-4, 0-for-3 -- everybody has that -- but he takes full advantage of it. I like it. I like the way he plays. He’s scrappy. He knows the game real well, and he’s a dirty player. I like it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 10-11, 3.51 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 11-7, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daniel Corcino was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before Thursday’s game to clear a roster spot for RHP Dylan Axelrod, but Corcino is almost certain to be among the players who join the Reds on Sept. 1, when active rosters can be expanded from 25 players to 40. “We will bring seven to nine guys up when the roster expands,” manager Bryan Price said. “Some guys we’ve discussed we’d really like to see. There are guys that we really want to see. You can’t see a lot of guys if you’re still chasing a playoff spot. This gives us a chance to take a better look at some guys. We have guys that have been up here before that are being discussed. We will rotate some minor league coaches for a week or two.”

--RHP Dylan Axelrod was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make a start against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. He pitched five innings, giving up just two hits while striking out eight and walking three in the win, his first of the season. “The three runs early made it easier to attack, especially the leadoff hitter,” Axelrod said. “It was frustrating walking him in the first inning. He had a good at-bat but still, I wanted to attack the leadoff hitter after that. With the lead, if he hit a home run so what?”

--RF Jay Bruce set a single-game career high with five strikeouts against the Cubs on Thursday. The Reds announced that Bruce is the seventh player in team history to strike out five times in one game and first since Adam Dunn at Arizona on Aug. 20, 2002. Bruce and Dunn are the only two players to strike out five times in nine innings. Bruce now has 127 strikeouts on the season, ninth in the National League and one more than Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez.

--CF Billy Hamilton’s stolen base in the first inning was his 51st of the season. He needs four set the franchise record for stolen bases by a rookie, set by Bob Bescher with 54 in 1909. Hamilton had a season-high three stolen bases on Aug. 22 against Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We thought we’d create some opportunities by running. They did a great job. We had a game plan and followed it all the way through, not just the first time through the lineup.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after swiping six bases in a win over the Cubs on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. As of Aug. 26, Bailey hadn’t resumed throwing since the injury. An MRI on Aug. 27 showed little healing progress. He might not pitch again this season.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27. Votto likely won’t begin a minor league rehab before Sept. 4.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey