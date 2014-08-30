Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH --- Reds manager Bryan Price isn’t trying to dodge the question when he says he doesn’t know if star first baseman Joey Votto will return this season.

No one in the organization knows. Votto’s left distal quadriceps strain, which has kept him out since July 6, is an unusual injury.

“There isn’t any deadline on this, no set time for when it should likely heal,” Price said.

Price said Friday that Votto felt discomfort Wednesday when he tried fielding ground balls for the first time since going on the disabled list and the workout was cut short.

“We had to back off and stay with some strengthening and whatever the physical therapy protocols are,” Price said.

Votto did not accompany the Reds on their six-game road trip to Pittsburgh and Baltimore that started Friday night with a 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Votto has played in just 62 games this season and hit .255 with six home runs.

Price admitted that it would not make sense for Votto to play again this season if the Reds continued their fade from contention. The Reds fell nine games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race and seven games in back of the San Francisco Giants for the second wild card with just 27 games to play.

“I think if there was a concern about this being a long-term injury that could set him back or with stay with him chronically for the rest of his career, we wouldn’t be considering playing him in September,” Price said. “From a practical standpoint, if we get him out there playing and he hurts it again that this would affect his career, we wouldn’t consider playing him at all.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-8, 3.26 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 5-4, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto suffered a setback Wednesday in his recovery from a left distal quad strain, manager Bryan Price said Friday. Votto felt pain while moving laterally while attempting to field ground balls for the first time since going on the disabled list July 6. The Reds remain unsure if Votto can return this season.

--LF Ryan Ludwick did not play in a 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday night as he is 8-for-49 (.163) in his last 16 games. He also is 2-for-13 with seven strikeouts in his career against Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez, who started.

--RHP Mike Leake did not allow a run for a second straight start, working seven innings but not factoring in the decision. He pitched 6 2/3 innings to beat Atlanta last Saturday. Leake has gone 12 straight starts against the Pirates without losing and is 5-0 in that span.

--CF Billy Hamilton stole his 53rd base of the season in the sixth inning. That put himself within one of tying Bob Bescher’s franchise rookie record of 54 in 1909.

--RHP Alfredo Simon (13-8, 3.26) will start Saturday at Pittsburgh. Simon ended his five-game losing streak in his previous start Sunday against Atlanta. However, he is 1-5 with a 4.74 ERA in his last eight outings since pitching in his first All-Star Game after going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in 18 first-half starts. Simon is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA against the Pirates in 16 career games, including two starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Pirates starter Edinson) Volquez pitched a great game and (Reds starter Mike) Leaky matched him inning for inning. They both pitched great games and it was unfortunate we couldn’t get a win for our guy.” -- C Deven Mesoraco, who had two of the Reds’ four hits in Friday’s loss to the Pirates.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. As of Aug. 26, Bailey hadn’t resumed throwing since the injury. An MRI on Aug. 27 showed little healing progress. He might not pitch again this season.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey