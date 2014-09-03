Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Cincinnati Reds are pretty much out of the 2014 post-season races, and so they’ve started looking to next year.

That’s why the Reds officially called up 10 players for the three-game series with the Orioles. Right-handed pitchers Carlos Contreras, Daniel Corcino and J.J. Hoover, utility players Jake Elmore and Donald Lutz, left-hander David Holmberg, and catcher Tucker Barnhart came up from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds also selected the contracts of outfielder Jason Bourgeois and left-hander Ryan Dennick from Louisville and recalled outfielder Yorman Rodriguez from Class AA Pensacola.

Reds manager Bryan Price said that’s a large number of players to join the team, but they’re hoping it can be a good learning experience for them this month.

“September is quite often a great time for young guys to come up and have a chance to get a look, especially if you’re in a situation where you are really looking to 2015,” Price said. “We’re not there yet. Obviously, we haven’t played terribly well since the All-Star break, but I think you are going to see a lot of our regular players in the lineup and sporadically see some of these young guys get in there and get some opportunities.”

Price said most of the players will find themselves pinch-hitting and pinch-running first and then the team will discuss where to go from there.

The bottom line is it will give a bunch of prospects a taste of big-league life and let them get used to what it’s like at this level.

“It is a great opportunity to be up here and see what our expectations are,” Price said. “Really, it’s acclimation. It’s understanding what we do as far as our routine on a regular day. It may not be a great deal of playing time...but it is a great opportunity to understand what it takes to be up here and what our expectations are.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Dylan Axelrod, 1-0, 1.64 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 7-7, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Monday after having been out since Aug. 8 due to a strained flexor mass in his right elbow. The pitcher had a second MRI to re-evaluate his troubled elbow, and manager Bryan Price said that just wasn’t a whole lot of improvement, not enough to start throwing again. That means getting him back this season really wasn’t an option, so that “made the decision,” according to Price on Tuesday.

--CF Billy Hamilton set a new club record for steals by a rookie with his first-inning swipe of second base. That gave him 55 steals this season. The old record was set by Bob Beschler in 1909. But Hamilton got tagged out in the ninth by 2B Jonathan Schoop on a grounder from 1B Todd Frazier to start a game-ending 4-3 double play. ”“It was a ground ball which would have scored the tying run,” manager Bryan Price said. “We needed to avoid the tag there, not get tagged in that situation. I‘m sure Billy thought he could get around the second baseman, which inevitably he could not, and they were able to turn the double play.”

--RF Jay Bruce hit an eighth-inning grand slam that helped the Reds cut the Orioles’ lead to 5-4. That was Bruce’s 15th home run this season, and he hit it off RHP Darren O‘Day, who’d given up just six runs all season.

--RHP Mat Latos struggled from the start in Tuesday’s rain-delayed game. He gave up four runs on five hits in the first inning -- after a pair of rain delays -- and settled down after that to last five innings overall. Latos allowed five runs on 10 hits in the loss. “He kind of settled in, gave up the homer to (2B Jonathan) Schoop to lead off the second. After that, he had to battle, but all things considered, he gave us a chance to get back in the game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

--LHP Ryan Dennick made his major league debut in Tuesday’s game. He came on in relief in the sixth inning and retired the side in order with one strikeout.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As a baserunner, you absolutely cannot be tagged there. It’s the only way they are going to turn two in that situation. It’s those things you got to learn from. It’s the only thing you can pull out of a game like this. I hope this is the only time we got to learn that lesson.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after CF Billy Hamilton was tagged out as part of a double-play to end the game Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season, and he might need surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois