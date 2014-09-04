Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Oriole Park at Camden Yards has long been known as a ballpark that’s favorable to hitters. But it hasn’t helped the struggling Reds find much offense during this visit.

The Reds have scored just four runs -- all on a grand slam by right fielder Jay Bruce on Tuesday -- in two losses to the Orioles as the offensive woes that have dogged the Reds all year remain.

Before a 6-0 loss Wednesday, Cincinnati was hitting just .239, which ranked 13th in the 15-team National League. The Reds finished with just four hits Wednesday, only one in the first seven innings, and the offensive problems continue to frustrate manager Bryan Price.

“We’re not doing anything at all offensively and it makes it a lot easier to start to see what we have in our system and see what we have moving forward,” Price said.

That’s probably why the Reds called up 10 players this week, and Price went to three pinch-hitters late in the game. They had a couple of rallies against right-hander Miguel Gonzalez in the final two innings, the only time Cincinnati did anything all night, but the Baltimore starter finished his complete game.

The problems at bat will continue to put pressure on the pitchers as long as they continue. Starter Dylan Axelrod gave up three homers and four runs in six innings Wednesday night.

Because the Reds didn’t score, any mistake he made was magnified, something that clearly frustrated Price even more.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t do anything offensively at all to give him any support,” the skipper said. “That’s been an underlying theme to our second half. We’re just not doing anything at all.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 10-11, 3.38 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 11-5, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod got off to a very fast start on Wednesday before running into trouble. He retired the first eight Orioles before 2B Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer. Axelrod then gave up two homers in the fourth that gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead. He lasted six innings and allowed only those four runs, but Baltimore was en route to a 6-0 victory. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do anything offensively to give him any support,” manager Bryan Price said.

--LF Skip Schumaker made an unusual out in his second at-bat. He tapped a ball in front of the plate, but it bounced back and hit him in fair territory. That’s an automatic out.

--CF Billy Hamilton didn’t reach base in three at-bats. He set a team record for steals by a rookie (55) in Tuesday’s loss. That’s the most steals since Deion Sanders stole 56 in 1997.

--SS Zack Cozart missed the first two games of the Baltimore series because of the birth of his first child (a son, Cooper). The baby was born on Tuesday afternoon.

--CF Jason Bourgeois got a pinch-hit single in his first at-bat of the season in the eighth inning Wednesday night. Bourgeois was one of the 10 players the Reds called up from the minors this week.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season, and he might need surgery.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois