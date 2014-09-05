Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Cincinnati Reds decided Thursday that surgery is the best course of action for the torn tendon in Homer Bailey’s right forearm.

As a result, the right-hander will undergo a procedure Friday in Cincinnati to fix a small tear in the tendon. Head athletic trainer Paul Lessard said the team tried a conservative approach to work with the injury, but it simply was not healing. The hope now is that Bailey will be 100 percent for 2015

“He should be ready to go just about spring training,” Lessard said.

The Reds had moved Bailey to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, which officially ended his chance to pitch again this season. They had had initially hoped Bailey would be able to rejoin the rotation this month, but he simply did not recover well enough to throw again.

Bailey went on the DL on Aug. 16 and was 9-6 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.

Cincinnati manager Brian Pryce was prepared to finish the season without Bailey, but news of the surgery was still disappointing.

“Typically, that’s a last resort,” Price said about the surgery. “In this case, it’s helped answer some questions. It may be the best way to go in that we know there is going to be a timetable when we can expect to have him back.”

The Reds thoroughly evaluated all of the options and the consensus was surgery provide the best outlook for the pitcher.

“The other option is that we could have continued to do a strengthening routine and a recovery routine over the offseason,” Price said. “If for some reason that didn’t satisfy the issue with his elbow, then that would have necessitated having a surgery to begin the season and that would basically have eliminated him from our club for all of 2015.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 12-11, 4.01 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-9, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jason Bourgeois, who was called up this week from Triple-A Louisville, got his first start against the Orioles. The versatile outfielder responded with two hits and two runs. “We have a group of players that we feel are going to be long-term fixtures here,” manager Bryan Price said. “They need to continue to be playing regularly.” Bourgeois also entered in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game and singled.

--LF Donald Lutz got an extended look in the outfield after being promoted this week from Triple-A Louisville and has shown the promise of eventually becoming an everyday player. Lutz had a game-tying single in the seventh inning off Orioles right-hander Tommy Hunter. The Reds, however, eventually lost 9-7.

--RF Yorman Rodriguez, promoted this week from Double-A Pensacola, made his major league debut Thursday against the Orioles. “Everyone is going to play over the course of the rest of the season,” Price said. He went 0-for-3 but was solid defensively.

--SS Jake Elmore, recalled from Triple-A Louisville this week, made his first start Thursday against the Orioles and went 1-for-4. Elmore also pinch-hit for SS Ramon Santiago on Wednesday and struck out in one plate appearance.

--C Tucker Barnhart, who was one of 10 players recalled by the Reds this week as rosters expanded, started behind the plate. He went 1-for-3 with two runs. “This was an opportunity to see some of the young guys,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Homer Bailey will have surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his elbow. Bailey was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, but the Reds determined surgery was the best course of action. “It seems to be the best option. It’s unfortunate we won’t have him this season,” manager Bryan Price said. “But it does seem to suggest we will have him for the bulk of next year.” Trainers were confident Bailey would be ready to throw in spring training in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get tired of sucking silver linings out of losses, but it was definitely some fun and entertaining things to watch.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a loss to Baltimore on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He will undergo season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training in 2015.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois