Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH
CINCINNATI -- Alfredo Simon made his 28th start of the season on Friday night, and it was the continuation of a troublesome trend since the All-Star break.
Simon, who went 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in his first 18 starts and earned a spot on the National League All-Star team, lost for the seventh time since the break on Friday when he allowed six earned runs on eight hits in four innings.
Reds manager Bryan Price saw improvement in Simon’s last outing, a seven-inning effort in a 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh.
“Just his command, especially his early-in-the-game command ... he’s been better,” Price said. “I thought he had his best sinker that last start in Pittsburgh.”
But on Friday night, Simon needed 62 pitches and faced 14 batters through two innings and never managed to find his rhythm.
Despite his recent struggles, Simon has maintained his confidence and focus.
“He’s not a real demonstrative guy,” said Price. “He gets what makes him successful. We try to keep the game plan simple as far as working the bottom of the zone. Once we establish that, everything else kind of opens up.”
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost four
NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 6-6, 3.81 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 16-8, 2.26 ERA)
--SS Zack Cozart had an eventful past week with the birth of his son, Cooper, on Tuesday. He has also been nursing a sore wrist which required a cortisone injection. He batted .533 during a four-game hitting streak prior to missing five games. “I don’t plan on him playing today,” said Reds manager Bryan Price on Friday. “He’ll get a day off, do some baseball stuff, swing the bat, and if everything’s good, he’ll be in there tomorrow.”
--1B Joey Votto hasn’t officially been shut down for the season, but it’s appearing more and more likely. “I get the daily injury report, which has been dry swings and throwing,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He hasn’t been doing a great deal beyond that as far as baseball activity. My understanding is there hasn’t been any ground balls.” Votto has been on the DL since July 8 with a left quadriceps strain.
--RHP Homer Bailey underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a flexor mass tendon in his right forearm. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8 and is expected to be ready for spring training. “It sounds like it went very well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Once Dr. (Timothy) Kremchek got in there, he felt very good that it was the right decision.” Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.
--RHP Alfredo Simon struggled with early command again on Friday night, allowing six earned runs, two in the first inning, on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He needed 96 pitches to get through his four innings. It was his seventh loss in 10 starts since the All-Star break.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody wants to be embarrassed like that. We know we have an extremely poor record since the All-Star break. It can get worse, or it can get better. Nobody wants to sit through this for the last three weeks of the season.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a loss to the Mets on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent successful surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.
--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.
--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.
--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.
RHP Johnny Cueto
RHP Mike Leake
RHP Alfredo Simon
RHP Mat Latos
RHP Dylan Axelrod
LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)
RHP Sam LeCure
LHP Manny Parra
RHP Jumbo Diaz
RHP Logan Ondrusek
RHP Pedro Villarreal
RHP Carlos Contreras
RHP Daniel Corcino
LHP David Holmberg
RHP J.J. Hoover
LHP Ryan Dennick
Devin Mesoraco
Brayan Pena
Tucker Barnhart
1B Jack Hannahan
2B Brandon Phillips
SS Zack Cozart
3B Todd Frazier
INF Kristopher Negron
INF/OF Skip Schumaker
INF Ramon Santiago
INF Jake Elmore
INF/OF Donald Lutz
LF Ryan Ludwick
CF Billy Hamilton
RF Jay Bruce
OF Chris Heisey
OF Yorman Rodriguez
OF Jason Bourgeois