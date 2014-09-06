Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Alfredo Simon made his 28th start of the season on Friday night, and it was the continuation of a troublesome trend since the All-Star break.

Simon, who went 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA in his first 18 starts and earned a spot on the National League All-Star team, lost for the seventh time since the break on Friday when he allowed six earned runs on eight hits in four innings.

Reds manager Bryan Price saw improvement in Simon’s last outing, a seven-inning effort in a 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh.

“Just his command, especially his early-in-the-game command ... he’s been better,” Price said. “I thought he had his best sinker that last start in Pittsburgh.”

But on Friday night, Simon needed 62 pitches and faced 14 batters through two innings and never managed to find his rhythm.

Despite his recent struggles, Simon has maintained his confidence and focus.

“He’s not a real demonstrative guy,” said Price. “He gets what makes him successful. We try to keep the game plan simple as far as working the bottom of the zone. Once we establish that, everything else kind of opens up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-75

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 6-6, 3.81 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 16-8, 2.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Zack Cozart had an eventful past week with the birth of his son, Cooper, on Tuesday. He has also been nursing a sore wrist which required a cortisone injection. He batted .533 during a four-game hitting streak prior to missing five games. “I don’t plan on him playing today,” said Reds manager Bryan Price on Friday. “He’ll get a day off, do some baseball stuff, swing the bat, and if everything’s good, he’ll be in there tomorrow.”

--1B Joey Votto hasn’t officially been shut down for the season, but it’s appearing more and more likely. “I get the daily injury report, which has been dry swings and throwing,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He hasn’t been doing a great deal beyond that as far as baseball activity. My understanding is there hasn’t been any ground balls.” Votto has been on the DL since July 8 with a left quadriceps strain.

--RHP Homer Bailey underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a flexor mass tendon in his right forearm. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8 and is expected to be ready for spring training. “It sounds like it went very well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Once Dr. (Timothy) Kremchek got in there, he felt very good that it was the right decision.” Bailey is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts.

--RHP Alfredo Simon struggled with early command again on Friday night, allowing six earned runs, two in the first inning, on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He needed 96 pitches to get through his four innings. It was his seventh loss in 10 starts since the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody wants to be embarrassed like that. We know we have an extremely poor record since the All-Star break. It can get worse, or it can get better. Nobody wants to sit through this for the last three weeks of the season.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a loss to the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent successful surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois