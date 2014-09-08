Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Kristopher Negron nearly earned a spot on the Opening Day roster this season following an impressive spring.

“He opened our eyes in spring training and continued to do so in his opportunity here,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Price referred to the 28-year-old Negron as a “diamond in the rough”, but in 37 games at the big-league level this year, he’s gained some polish.

Negron is batting .243 with four homers, five doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs in 107 at-bats.

“He plays so many positions so well. He’s added a speed component, defensive component, pinch-hitting element to strengthen the bench,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’ll continue to work on his small game, bunting, situational hitting.”

Negron, 28, has played short, second and third. He can also play all three outfield positions, making him a valuable commodity. Negron’s natural position is shortstop, but Cincinnati has a potential Gold Glover over there in Zack Cozart.

“I don’t know if he’s played first base before, but he could,” Price said. “Everyone asks ‘Who’s your third catcher?’ and you kind of scratch your head. Might be Kris Negron.”

--RHP Alfredo Simon will remain a starter next season, says Reds manager Bryan Price. Simon moved into the rotation coming out of spring training when Mat Latos began the year on the disabled list. “The second half hasn’t been nearly as good for him, but I don’t see any reason that he wouldn’t be a starter,” said Price. “He’s shown some durability.” Simon earned a spot on the National League All-Star team after going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA. He’s now 13-10 with a 3.52 ERA.

--RHP Mat Latos had a frustrating afternoon Sunday when he suffered his fifth loss despite not allowing an earned run. A rare error by center fielder Billy Hamilton extended the sixth inning for the Mets and Anthony Recker’s two-run homer ended Latos’ day after he allowed three unearned runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

--RF Jay Bruce is hoping to finish strong in what’s been a disappointing season at the plate. Bruce homered in the ninth inning on Sunday, his first homer at Great American Ball Park since Aug. 9. He’s batting .191 with five homers and 18 RBIs since the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Billy (Hamilton) dropped one, but look at all the plays he’s made this year for us. I have to pitch better.” -- Reds RHP Mat Latos after a loss to the New York Mets on Sunday.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent successful surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

