Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- For just the second time in five years, the Cincinnati Reds are playing out the string in September and not in contention for a division title or playoff spot.

With 18 games remaining in his first season as manager, Bryan Price is looking for a strong finish from his club, which is 16-33 since the All-Star break. All but three of the games left on the schedule are against clubs that are in contention.

“You find out a lot of things over the course of a full season,” Price said. “We know that these games mean a lot as far as where these teams end up. Certainly there should be an investment from our side as far as going out there and making it difficult for opponents to extract victories from us.”

Cincinnati (67-77) began the season with eight players on the disabled list. It hasn’t gotten much better, with right-hander Homer Bailey finished for the season following elbow surgery and first baseman Joey Votto still working his way back from a quad injury.

Price will strike the delicate balance of getting playing time for his youngsters while at the same time fielding the best club possible to compete with teams in the pennant race. Bottom line, the Reds need to end the 2014 campaign on a winning note.

“We’re trying to respect the process,” he said. “We’re going to try to play as many of our regulars as possible against these contending teams while still periodically getting a look at some of the guys we have for future considerations. It’s a troublesome feeling to go home as frequently as we do with a loss. It’s eating away at us, from the inside out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-5, 2.80 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 10-11, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod left Monday night’s game with a strained oblique muscle in his right side after throwing just seven pitches and recording one out in the first inning. Axelrod was making his fourth start this season, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in his previous three outings. Axelrod likely will be shut down for the season, according to Reds manager Bryan Price.

--LHP David Holmberg didn’t expect to pitch Monday night, but he was summoned to the mound when RHP Dylan Axelrod left with a strained oblique after throwing just seven pitches in the first inning. Holmberg, who had a 15.63 ERA in three prior appearances, retired eight of the first nine batters he faced and worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. He finished with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. “That’s the reason we called him up for September, so he could have a chance at those types of opportunities,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He did a good job in a tough spot -- come in, warm up and go up against a competitive team.”

--2B Brandon Phillips collected two of the Reds’ three hits Monday night. Phillips hopes to finish the season strong after missing 31 games with torn thumb ligaments. He extended his errorless streak to a career-high 100 games Monday.

--LHP Manny Parra held opponents scoreless in 25 of his previous 28 appearances, but Monday night he surrendered two earned runs on three hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. He fell to 0-3 with the loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I was the long guy, but they sprung that on me kind of early. I tried to get a couple of quick throws in the bullpen. ... It was definitely a confidence-builder. I was happy to get the opportunity and save some innings for the bullpen.” -- LHP David Holmberg, who threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings Monday after RHP Dylan Axelrod exited in the first inning with an oblique injury. Holmberg wasn’t involved in the decision as the Reds fell 5-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois