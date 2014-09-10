Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Mike Leake established a career high on Tuesday night, reaching 196 1/3 innings this season. Reds manager Bryan Price, who was Leake’s pitching coach the past four seasons, believed it was just a matter of time before the 26-year-old right-hander became a deep-game pitcher due to his durability and smooth delivery.

“The only time he’s ever had any soreness in his arm is when we put him in the bullpen when we were trying to conserve his innings in 2010,” said Price. “He’s kind of like (former Reds pitcher) Bronson (Arroyo) in that regard. He’s going to be an extremely durable strike thrower with a great delivery that is going to take the ball every fifth day for years to come.”

Leake has been victimized by five blown saves this season, preventing improvement on his 10-11 overall record. He has pitched seven or more innings 14 times and eight or more frames on five occasions.

“I think he’s going to be an innings-eating starting pitcher, and we’re going to give him the opportunity to do that,” said Price. “Barring any setback, he’ll surpass 200 innings. Just the way he’s built and the resiliency of his body. ... He’s economical with his pitches. There’s no reason to think he can’t comfortably attain 200 innings every year.”

On Tuesday night, Leake allowed three earned runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts over 107 pitches as Cardinals batters made him work during the 9-5 Reds win.

“It’s always a chess match when you face them,” Leake said. “I enjoy facing them. They have such good approaches. They foul off the good ones and stay within the zone.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 4.87 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-10, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod left Monday night’s game after throwing just seven pitches and recording one out in the first inning Monday night when he strained an oblique muscle in his right side. He is listed as day-to-day, but Reds manager Bryan Price expressed doubt about a return. “Obliques are tenuous,” said Price. “I don’t have a ton of optimism that he’ll be back.”

--RHP David Holmberg didn’t expect to pitch Monday night, but he was summoned to the mound when starter Dylan Axelrod left with a strained oblique after throwing just seven pitches in the first inning. Holmberg, who had a 15.63 ERA in three prior appearances, retired eight of the first nine batters he faced and finished with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. “In his previous starts ... if he’s been erratic and lost his command, he hasn’t been able to make the corrections in locating good quality pitches. He was able to do that,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

--RHP Mike Leake established a career high for innings with 196 1/3 following Tuesday night’s six-inning effort. “He’s going to be an extremely durable strike thrower with a great delivery that is going to take the ball every fifth day for years to come,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Leake allowed three runs and eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts on Tuesday.

--C Devin Mesoraco belted a two-run home run off Michael Wacha on Tuesday night, his 23rd homer this season. Mesoraco’s 22 homers as a catcher are the most for a Reds backstop since Johnny Bench hit 23 in 1980. Mesoraco added an RBI double in the fifth on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always a chess match when you face them. I enjoy it. They have such good approaches. They foul off the good ones and stay within the zone.” -- RHP Mike Leake, of the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois