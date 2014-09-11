Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds manager Bryan Price says he’s putting bias aside when he touts center fielder Billy Hamilton as his pick for National League Rookie of the Year. Price believes the numbers speak for themselves.

“We put the stats on the board every night,” Price said.

Hamilton, who leads all NL rookies in eight offensive categories including hits, RBIs, and stolen bases, is mentioned as a favorite for the award along with New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. But Price is giving the nod to Hamilton, who’s played in 139 of 144 games before getting a day off on Wednesday.

“I imagine it will be difficult to challenge him as an everyday player (for the award),” Price said. “I’d have to do some diligent work to see who else is involved. As a position player, who has been a starter all year, it would be hard to pick someone else.”

Hamilton, who’s batting .260 with 25 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 46 RBIs and 55 stolen bases in 139 games, entered Wednesday’s game in center field in the ninth.

While he arrived in the big leagues with the reputation of being a speedy slap-hitter and astute base stealer, Hamilton’s emergence as one of the NL’s best defensive center fielders and his baseball axiom have surprised many pundits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-77

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 15-8, 2.80 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 17-8, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton, who had a day off Wednesday, remains Reds manager Bryan Price’s favorite for National League Rookie of the Year. “I imagine it will be difficult to challenge him as an every-day player,” Price said. “I’d have to do some diligent work to see who else is involved We put the stats on the board every night. As a position player, who has been a starter all year, it would be hard to pick someone else.” Hamilton is batting .260 with 25 doubles, 7 triples, 6 home runs, 46 RBI and 55 stolen bases.

--RHP Pedro Villarreal left Monday’s game after 1 2/3 scoreless innings when he was struck on the right forearm by a Matt Holliday comebacker. “His forearm will be better each day,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Not all of us have been smoked in the forearm by a ball at 110 miles an hour but as one who has, I can tell you, it hurts for more than 24-48 hours.” Villarreal is playing catch and is available to pitch if needed.

--RHP Kevin Shackelford was acquired from Milwaukee on Wednesday to complete the Aug. 31 trade of RHP Jonathan Broxton. Shackelford started the season with Class A Brevard, appearing in 12 games with a 0.87 ERA, before being promoted to Double-A Huntsville where he made 40 relief appearances, going 2-4 with a 4.86 ERA.

-- RHP Barrett Astin was acquired from Milwaukee on Wednesday to complete the Aug. 31 trade of RHP Jonathan Broxton. Astin appeared in 27 games for Class A Wisconsin, including 18 starts. He went 8-7 with a 4.96 ERA with four saves. Astin’s 121 2/3 innings pitched were the second-most on the team. He was a third-round draft pick by the Brewers out of the University of Arkansas in 2013.

--RHP Alfredo Simon became the first Reds pitcher to record two doubles in a game since Pete Schourek on Sept. 18, 1995, vs. Montreal. He also had one of his better second-half outings Wednesday night, allowing just two runs on five hits in seven innings. Simon had lost seven of eight decisions since the All-Star break. “I gave up the two runs in the first inning, but I kept fighting,” Simon said. “Everything was working.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was a little erratic early, but he rallied.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price on RHP Alfredo Simon after a win over the cardinals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is day-to-day, but it is possible he won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois